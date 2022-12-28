The Mercedes-Benz EQA: An electric athlete

Mercedes-Benz Cars South Africa (MBSA) recently launched its local EQ product offensive with the introduction of the all-new EQA sports SUV. As the entry point to the all-electric world of Mercedes-EQ vehicles, the EQA delivers progressive luxury, thrilling driving, characteristics and a smooth, powerful and efficient electric powertrain.

“The EQA is a dynamic sports compact SUV with an exciting, progressive electro-aesthetic,” says Mark Raine, co-CEO and executive director of MBSA.

“The EQA is the perfect companion for our clientele who have an active, urban lifestyle. It is the perfect entry option into the luxury electric segment,” he says.

Watts up!

The EQA is being launched as the EQA 250 with 140kW and a range of up to 429km. The "double-decker" lithium-ion battery, which sits as a structural element within the underbody of the vehicle, has an energy content of 66.5kWh.

In order to meet the high standard of noise and vibration comfort that is such a hallmark of the Mercedes-Benz brand, complex measures were taken to isolate the electric powertrain from the chassis and body. Numerous damping measures enhance this effect.

Electro aesthetics

Progressive design and intuitive operation are two of the highlights of the EQA. With this car, for the first time, Mercedes-Benz is offering its customers an all-electric Mercedes in the compact segment with an extensive range that ensures its viability in everyday use.

As such, the new EQA is an important vehicle along Mercedes-Benz’s path towards the electrification of all its vehicle segments.

The EQA features the black panel radiator grille with a central star that is the hallmark of Mercedes-EQ.

A further distinctive design feature of the all-electric world of Mercedes-EQ vehicles is the continuous light strip at the front and rear.

A horizontal fibre-optic strip connects the daytime running lights of the full-LED headlamps, ensuring a high level of recognisability both in daylight and at night.

The inside of the headlamps is finished to a high level of quality, detail and precision. Blue colour highlights within the headlamp reinforce the signature Mercedes-EQ appearance.

Heads and tails

The LED tail lamps merge seamlessly into the tapered LED light strip, thus underlining the impression of width in the rear view of the EQA. The licence plate has also been relocated to the bumper.

Exclusive to this model are light-alloy wheels in a bi- or tri-colour design, up to 20 inches in size, in some cases with rosé gold-coloured or blue decorative trim.

An indication of the electric character in the interior of the EQA is provided, depending on the design and equipment line, by a new-style back-lit trim element and rosé gold-coloured decorative trim on the ventilation outlets, seats and the vehicle key.

The instruments, with their electric car-specific displays, pick up on the same colour scheme with rosé gold-coloured and blue highlights.

Take your seats

The seating position is high and upright, as is typical for an SUV, making it not only comfortable for getting in and out, but also good in terms of all-round visibility. Utility value was one of the general focuses during development. The rear seat backrest is 40:20:40 split-folding.

Fuss-free charging: AC/DC

The Combined Charging System (CCS) with Combo-2 plug enables flexible charging with direct current (DC) at rapid charging stations at up to 100 kW, plus with alternating current (AC) at a domestic socket or at up to 11kW via the Wallbox. (Times will vary according to charger specifications.)

Charging with alternating current (AC) at public charging stations or at an (11kW) wallbox from 10 to 100% takes approximately six hours.

Meanwhile, charging with direct current (DC) at rapid charging stations (up to 100kW) from 10 to 80% takes only 30 minutes (times will vary according to charger specifications.)

Intelligent driving assistance

Included as standard are active lane-keeping assist and active brake assist. In many situations, the purpose of the latter is to prevent a collision by autonomous braking or to mitigate its consequences.

The system is also able to brake for stationary vehicles and crossing pedestrians at typical city speeds.

The enhanced functions of the driving assistance package include, for example, the turning manoeuvre function, the emergency corridor function, the exit warning function alerting the driver to approaching cyclists or vehicles, and a warning when pedestrians are detected near zebra crossings.

Price

The EQA 250 will be available in South Africa at a price of R1,169,500. This includes a PremiumDrive Platinum five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and an eight-year battery warranty.