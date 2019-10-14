Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SappiWits PlusGO Content LabBateleur Brand PlanningTopco MediaBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Management & Leadership News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Boeing appoints new MD for African operations

    6 Dec 2023
    6 Dec 2023
    Henok Teferra Shawl has been appointed the new managing director for Boeing Africa, and will be based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where Boeing plans to open an office early 2024.
    Henok Teferra Shawl, new managing director for Boeing Africa
    Henok Teferra Shawl, new managing director for Boeing Africa

    With an eight-year career history in aviation, as well as over four years as the ambassador of Ethiopia to France, Spain, Portugal, Monaco, and the Holy See, Teferra Shawl is positioned to be a strategic leader driving Boeing’s continued success in Africa. He has previously held the position of VP of strategic planning and alliances at Ethiopian Airlines, and CEO of ASKY Airlines. Teferra Shawl joins Boeing from Safaricom Telecommunication Ethiopia, where he was chief external affairs and regulatory officer.

    “We are delighted to have Henok Teferra Shawl join our team," said Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing METACA (Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia), to whom Teferra Shawl will report. "With his exceptional background in aviation and government relations, we are confident in his ability to champion our mission in the African market.”

    The appointment of Teferra Shawl complements the efforts of the Boeing Commercial Airplanes team led by Anbessie Yitbarek, vice president, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Sales and Marketing in Africa. His team is dedicated to serving African customers and further expanding Boeing's presence in the region.

    Read more: new MD, Boeing, new MD appointment
    NextOptions


    Related

    Addressing tomorrow's problems today: Reap the brand-building power of cultivating a futurist mindset
    KantarAddressing tomorrow's problems today: Reap the brand-building power of cultivating a futurist mindset
    Ethiopian Airlines to resume using Boeing 737 Max planes in February 2022
    Ethiopian Airlines to resume using Boeing 737 Max planes in February 2022
    29 Dec 2021
    The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil 14 August 2018. Reuters/Paulo Whitaker
    Boeing to compensate victims in Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash
     11 Nov 2021
    France's Orange submits interest for stake in Ethio Telecom
    France's Orange submits interest for stake in Ethio Telecom
     21 Jul 2021
    SA's Pegasus Vertical Business Jet gets ready for lift-off
    The Publicity WorkshopSA's Pegasus Vertical Business Jet gets ready for lift-off
    Credit: Erik Mclean on .
    Impact of Covid-19 on Europe - Brands 100 Report
    30 Mar 2020
    Image supplied.
    The most challenged brands in 2019 and issues impacting brand perception [infographic]
    7 Jan 2020
    Boeing BoD divides CEO and chairman roles
    Boeing BoD divides CEO and chairman roles
    14 Oct 2019
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz