Boeing appoints new MD for African operations

Henok Teferra Shawl has been appointed the new managing director for Boeing Africa, and will be based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where Boeing plans to open an office early 2024.

With an eight-year career history in aviation, as well as over four years as the ambassador of Ethiopia to France, Spain, Portugal, Monaco, and the Holy See, Teferra Shawl is positioned to be a strategic leader driving Boeing’s continued success in Africa. He has previously held the position of VP of strategic planning and alliances at Ethiopian Airlines, and CEO of ASKY Airlines. Teferra Shawl joins Boeing from Safaricom Telecommunication Ethiopia, where he was chief external affairs and regulatory officer.

“We are delighted to have Henok Teferra Shawl join our team," said Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing METACA (Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia), to whom Teferra Shawl will report. "With his exceptional background in aviation and government relations, we are confident in his ability to champion our mission in the African market.”

The appointment of Teferra Shawl complements the efforts of the Boeing Commercial Airplanes team led by Anbessie Yitbarek, vice president, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Sales and Marketing in Africa. His team is dedicated to serving African customers and further expanding Boeing's presence in the region.