YFM opens up the industry with #BeTheNext radio DJ

Gauteng's biggest youth radio station together with Smirnoff, have once again set a standard in the industry with the #BeTheNext radio presenter search winner.
A month after winner of #BeTheNext, Mncedisi Sindane is feeling confident and has easily found his rightful place within the station as a radio DJ.
Speaking about his show, Mncedisi expressed that #TheFirstDose is a new late night/early morning show all about fun that ushers listeners into the new day.
Following weeks of competing for a chance to take the title as a new radio DJ, 24 year-old Mncedisi Sindane was named the winner of Smirnoff’s #BeTheNext. The long-anticipated announcement took place on The Nightcap with Lula Odiba.
Says Mncedisi Sindane: “YFM has been known to be the pioneer of giving new talent opportunity to shine and I am extremely happy to be at the receiving end this time around. It’s always a beautiful day to make radio on #TheFirstDose!”
#BeTheNext is one way the station has looked to develop, nurture and showcase the country’s best young talent. It has been about opening up the industry to some of the country’s radio stars. Seven campus radio stations took part with two “wild cards” being brought into the competition for a possibility to join the coolest line-up in the city.
Says YFM Content Manager, Phindi Ziqubu: “As one of South Africa’s leading youth brands, nurturing and developing young talent is something we’re very passionate about and after having to put the Y Academy on hold due to Covid-19, the #BeTheNext presenter search was the perfect opportunity for us to reinforce this. We saw a special talent in Mncedisi and the large number of votes he received from our listeners affirmed this. He’s dynamic, driven and a great addition to YFM’s line-up!”
