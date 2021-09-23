Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Ogilvy South AfricaYFM 99.2Ebony+IvoryTopco MediaRX AfricaGagasi FMKena OutdoorRand ShowTBWAJacaranda FMGrey AfricaHoward AudioTQ GroupBizcommunity.comBrand South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

YFM opens up the industry with #BeTheNext radio DJ

23 Sep 2021
Issued by: YFM 99.2
Gauteng's biggest youth radio station together with Smirnoff, have once again set a standard in the industry with the #BeTheNext radio presenter search winner.
YFM opens up the industry with #BeTheNext radio DJ
A month after winner of #BeTheNext, Mncedisi Sindane is feeling confident and has easily found his rightful place within the station as a radio DJ.

Speaking about his show, Mncedisi expressed that #TheFirstDose is a new late night/early morning show all about fun that ushers listeners into the new day.

Following weeks of competing for a chance to take the title as a new radio DJ, 24 year-old Mncedisi Sindane was named the winner of Smirnoff’s #BeTheNext. The long-anticipated announcement took place on The Nightcap with Lula Odiba.

Says Mncedisi Sindane: “YFM has been known to be the pioneer of giving new talent opportunity to shine and I am extremely happy to be at the receiving end this time around. It’s always a beautiful day to make radio on #TheFirstDose!”

YFM opens up the industry with #BeTheNext radio DJ
#BeTheNext is one way the station has looked to develop, nurture and showcase the country’s best young talent. It has been about opening up the industry to some of the country’s radio stars. Seven campus radio stations took part with two “wild cards” being brought into the competition for a possibility to join the coolest line-up in the city.

Says YFM Content Manager, Phindi Ziqubu: “As one of South Africa’s leading youth brands, nurturing and developing young talent is something we’re very passionate about and after having to put the Y Academy on hold due to Covid-19, the #BeTheNext presenter search was the perfect opportunity for us to reinforce this. We saw a special talent in Mncedisi and the large number of votes he received from our listeners affirmed this. He’s dynamic, driven and a great addition to YFM’s line-up!”

Make sure to tune into tune into YFM on 99.2 or via streaming on www.yfm.co.za, the YFM app or DStv channel 859.

For media enquiries please contact Natasha Wadvalla on 084 374 3467 or az.oc.mfy@wahsatan.

YFM 99.2
YFM has the youngest commercial audience in South Africa. It's become known as the capital of youth culture. As the most influential proponents of local South African music, YFM is a 75% music, 25% talk station. The sound of the station is defined by a well-curated collection of the best local and international hits. YFM is a balanced platform supporting not only established artists but new, up and coming acts. YFM proudly supports the South African music industry, boasting over 50% in local content. With a multi-channel approach, the station has an audience of 2.5 million across, radio and digital platforms. If it's hot, you're most likely to hear it on the authority on all things trendy, YFM 99.2.
Comment

News


Show more
Let's do Biz