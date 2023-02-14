Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Railway News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Transnet resumes limited services on flood-hit rail link

14 Feb 2023
Transnet has resumed limited services on a key line linking it to trading partners across southern Africa after it was damaged by heavy rains last week, impacting mineral exports.
A Transnet Freight Rail train is seen next to tons of coal mined from the nearby Khanye Colliery mine, at the Bronkhorstspruit station, in Bronkhorstspruit, around 90 kilometres north-east of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A Transnet Freight Rail train is seen next to tons of coal mined from the nearby Khanye Colliery mine, at the Bronkhorstspruit station, in Bronkhorstspruit, around 90 kilometres north-east of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The North East Corridor, which mostly moves chrome, ferrochrome, phosphate and magnetite, links South Africa to Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Transnet said partial service had been restored after "an extensive safety exercise" by its engineers.

Operations commenced "in earnest" on Monday across the network, Transnet said in a statement, with teams "now working on clearing staged trains and the backlog on the Witbank to Richards Bay corridor, a channel for export(ing) coal, chrome and ferrochrome".

Work was still underway to restore service on the remaining part of the network

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: distribution, Railway, logistics industry, cargo and storage, logistics and transport

Related

Trends defining mobility in our cities
Trends defining mobility in our cities13 hours ago
Source: Supplied
Mitsumi Distribution opens state-of-the-art logistics centre in Dubai1 day ago
African airlines report 1.4% fall in cargo demand
African airlines report 1.4% fall in cargo demand7 Feb 2023
Toll fee collections at N2 oThongati and uMvoti toll plazas postponed
Toll fee collections at N2 oThongati and uMvoti toll plazas postponed1 Feb 2023
Air cargo conference highlights opportunities on the African continent
Air cargo conference highlights opportunities on the African continent31 Jan 2023
Image source:
Fleet insurance: What companies need to know about protecting and managing their trucks25 Jan 2023
Nigeria opens 'game changer' billion-dollar deep seaport
Nigeria opens 'game changer' billion-dollar deep seaport24 Jan 2023
DHL Express named most certified employer in Africa
DHL Express named most certified employer in Africa18 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz