Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SA AirlinesDomestic Flights South AfricaWoodford GroupCity Lodge HotelBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Hospitality News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

  • Groups and Events Coordinator Franschhoek
  • Property Service Coordinator Cape Town
  • Digital Marketing Manager - Centre of Excellence Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Tintswalo at Siankaba opens in Zambia

    14 Nov 2022
    Tintswalo has opened Tintswalo at Siankaba in Zambia. Situated on two densely forested islands on the Zambezi River, the luxury tented camp is placed 38 km from Victoria Falls and 48 km from the Chobe National Park, providing access to some of the region's top tourist attractions.

    Lisa Goosen, the CEO of Tintswalo Lodges says: "Zambia is a country full of wonder, mirrored at Siankaba with a guest experience that centres around the local people who will truly engage, enlighten and delight you. Tintswalo at Siankaba brings a new adventure and another unique perspective to our portfolio, but it does have that one unique characteristic shared by each of the Tintswalo properties - it really has 'soul'."
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Tintswalo took over the management of the Siankaba camp earlier this year, and after a complete refurbishment re-opened as a luxury tented camp in November 2022 to accommodate 14 guests in seven suites raised above the ground in the tree canopy on the edge of the Zambezi River.

    All the tented suites have en-suite bathrooms, as well as private balconies that extend over the river, inviting guests to relax while viewing all that unfolds on the river and the riverbanks of neighbouring Zimbabwe.

    The tented camp features subtle architecture blends with a backdrop of natural forest. The tented suites are linked by a winding, raised walkway, keeping guests safe while protecting the fragile riverine environment below. An expansive deck with lounge and dining areas overlooks the bush and a swimming pool with poolside loungers.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    At the lodge, guests may also enjoy fishing and sunset cruises, as well as educational nature walks within the island forest to learn about the natural environment, including spectacular trees with medicinal properties.

    Other activities include a cultural tour and visit to the local communities, Mokoro boat trips, massage treatments, or exploring the bike trails around the lodge using locally produced bamboo frame bicycles. Optional excursions for the guests’ own account include guided game drives in safari vehicles within the Zambezi National Park on the Zimbabwean side of the river.

    NextOptions
    Read more: hospitality industry, tourism industry, travel industry, Tintswalo Lodges, tourism and travel

    Related

    Small tourism players face stumbling blocks. How to overcome them
    Small tourism players face stumbling blocks. How to overcome them1 day ago
    KZN learners receive credentials as sommeliers
    KZN learners receive credentials as sommeliers11 Nov 2022
    Court asks striking Kenya Airways pilots to resume work
    Court asks striking Kenya Airways pilots to resume work9 Nov 2022
    Kenya Airways recruits pilots as strike bites
    Kenya Airways recruits pilots as strike bites8 Nov 2022
    Bon Hotel Bloemfontein Central wins WTM Responsible Tourism Global Award
    Bon Hotel Bloemfontein Central wins WTM Responsible Tourism Global Award8 Nov 2022
    IHG partners with Msafiri to expand its hotel portfolio across Africa
    IHG partners with Msafiri to expand its hotel portfolio across Africa7 Nov 2022
    Travel industry SMEs urged to invest in understanding the post-pandemic traveller
    Travel industry SMEs urged to invest in understanding the post-pandemic traveller4 Nov 2022
    Luxe 100 Best Awards announces 2022 winners
    Luxe 100 Best Awards announces 2022 winners3 Nov 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz