Tintswalo at Siankaba opens in Zambia

Tintswalo has opened Tintswalo at Siankaba in Zambia. Situated on two densely forested islands on the Zambezi River, the luxury tented camp is placed 38 km from Victoria Falls and 48 km from the Chobe National Park, providing access to some of the region's top tourist attractions.

Lisa Goosen, the CEO of Tintswalo Lodges says: "Zambia is a country full of wonder, mirrored at Siankaba with a guest experience that centres around the local people who will truly engage, enlighten and delight you. Tintswalo at Siankaba brings a new adventure and another unique perspective to our portfolio, but it does have that one unique characteristic shared by each of the Tintswalo properties - it really has 'soul'."

Tintswalo took over the management of the Siankaba camp earlier this year, and after a complete refurbishment re-opened as a luxury tented camp in November 2022 to accommodate 14 guests in seven suites raised above the ground in the tree canopy on the edge of the Zambezi River.

All the tented suites have en-suite bathrooms, as well as private balconies that extend over the river, inviting guests to relax while viewing all that unfolds on the river and the riverbanks of neighbouring Zimbabwe.

The tented camp features subtle architecture blends with a backdrop of natural forest. The tented suites are linked by a winding, raised walkway, keeping guests safe while protecting the fragile riverine environment below. An expansive deck with lounge and dining areas overlooks the bush and a swimming pool with poolside loungers.

At the lodge, guests may also enjoy fishing and sunset cruises, as well as educational nature walks within the island forest to learn about the natural environment, including spectacular trees with medicinal properties.

Other activities include a cultural tour and visit to the local communities, Mokoro boat trips, massage treatments, or exploring the bike trails around the lodge using locally produced bamboo frame bicycles. Optional excursions for the guests’ own account include guided game drives in safari vehicles within the Zambezi National Park on the Zimbabwean side of the river.