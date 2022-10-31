President Ramaphosa appoints new Intelligence Inspector General

Imtiaz Fazel is expected to start his five year term as the new Inspector General of Intelligence on Tuesday, following his appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Image: Imtiaz Fazel, the new Inspector General of Intelligence - Twitter/SAgovnews

Fazel’s nomination for the position was approved by the National Assembly and he was appointed by the President in accordance with Section 210(b) of the Constitution, read in conjunction with Section 7(1) of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act of 1994.

According to a statement by the Presidency, the approval came after a 12 people were interviewed for the position by the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI).

“The Intelligence Services Oversight Act mandates the JSCI to recommend a candidate for approval by at least two thirds of National Assembly Members.

“Following National Assembly approval, the name of the candidate is submitted to the President to consider the nominee for appointment as Inspector General.

“The Inspector General monitors and reviews the operations of intelligence services, including the State Security Agency, the Defence Intelligence Division of the South African National Defence Force and the Crime Intelligence Division of the South African Police Service,” the statement read.

Some 25 people had applied for the job during a public process.

The Presidency said Fazel’s appointment is a “continuation of the attention President Ramaphosa is giving to strengthening the capability of the State, including the security sector”.

“Mr Fazel is a former Chief Operating Officer – at the level of Deputy Director General – in the Office of the Inspector General of Intelligence and a former Deputy Director General in the Office of the Director General of the State Security Agency.

“From 2015 to 2020, he served as Deputy Director General: Governance, Risk and Compliance in the Department of Public Works, following which he served as Acting Director General in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

“Mr Fazel has obtained a Master’s Degree in Security Studies from the University of Pretoria and holds a Bachelor of Accounting Science Degree from the University of South Africa. He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Accounting from the University of the Western Cape and is a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, among other achievements.”

President Ramaphosa sent his well wishes to the new Inspector General.

“The President offers Mr Fazel his best wishes and support in his role as Inspector General of Intelligence, which is a critical function that contributes to making the country and the world a safer place, and advancing the country’s national interest,” the high office said.