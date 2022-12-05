Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SAICASA SharesBizcommunity.comGreenCapeBroad MediaMiWayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Financial Services News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Finance jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


R25m facility gears up to shake up the banking industry through novel distribution model

5 Dec 2022
Katja HamiltonBy: Katja Hamilton
The first 100% South African-owned Europay, Mastercard and Visa (EMV) card personalisation facility with Payment Card Industry Card Production (PCI-CP) certification was launched on Thursday, 1 December in Kuilsriver, Cape Town.
Source: Crossgate.
Source: Crossgate.

EMV is the global standard used by Visa and Mastercard and other payment schemes to drive interoperability between chip-based payment cards which store and encrypt sensitive cardholder information on a microprocessor chip.

Investors Crossgate Technologies injected R25m into the new Western Cape facility.

"This is the fourth facility built over 25 years," David de Coning, the company’s chief executive officer said.

Better known as Crossgate, this is where chip bank cards will be encoded and fulfilled for onward distribution to customers not only at bank branches but through 3,000 mainstream retail outlets a month and through a partner network of 250 independent stores in rural areas where customers will be able to open bank accounts and obtain, replace and activate bank cards.

The cards will also eventually be made available at a further 2,000 community stores and individual agents.

A 250m² vault within the Western Cape facility can hold up to 26 million bank cards and the machinery has been imported from Italy and Germany. The Western Cape facility has the capacity to print 1 million cards a month.

End-to-end card supply and distribution

"We are the only business I know of globally that can take an order from a bank customer or an issuer, and take it through the entire process all the way through from production, personalisation, fulfilment, tracking and tracing and auto-replenishment right down into a retail store or into a bank branch," said de Coning. "We are a complete end-to-end card supply and distribution partner.

“Crossgate was approached by various banks to provide an alternative local solution for in-country card personalisation and processing as well as last-mile distribution,” says de Coning.

“As the Johannesburg-based, foreign-owned multinationals are situated in close proximity of one another, this has created a supply chain concentration risk. Without a backup option at least 1,000km away, should an event unsettle the city, the entire banking card issuing industry could be brought to a standstill.”

Advancing digital payments in Africa

Crossgate Technologies has to date supplied more than 300 million cards to clients in its 15-year history to the retail and banking sectors, including some of South Africa’s leading financial institutions such as First National Bank, Standard Bank, Old Mutual and Mastercard Middle East Africa.

Now, it will leverage its localised facility to expand into the rest of Africa to advance digital payments across the continent and other emerging markets. It will supply countries like Ghana, Zambia and Namibia.

Source: Supplied. Nedbank's Neo Mushwana.
Nedbank's Chipo Mushwana on a cashless society in SA

By 30 Sep 2022

The production volume of EMV banking cards is expected to rise accordingly, despite South African consumers increasingly exploring digital payment methods such as cryptocurrency, digital cards and biometric payments.

Crossgate Technologies said traditional bank cards remain king, according to the Mastercard New Payments Index 2022. Reasons include security (79%), ease of use (51%) and the rewards offered (44%).

Driving financial inclusion

“We’re very excited that we’re a South African-born business with international partners backing us to the highest technology and quality standards, de Coning added. This, as we move onward into the last mile of building consumer utilities and - as we issue these much-needed payment products - drive financial inclusion."

Founded in 2007, Crossgate originally focused on leveraging global partners and their operations and technologies offshore. Fifteen years later, the company is investing in producing locally to diversify its supply chain and provide existing mass production capabilities to deliver payment instruments to bank customers.

“We perfected the management of international supply and now we are extending that to local production, on African soil, with global partners in Asia and the USA for contingency.”

Crossgate is a subsidiary of Crossfin Technology Holdings, which aims to be the continent’s leading independent fintech group within the next five years.

Crossfin Technology Holdings was acquired by a consortium including African Rainbow Capital and Ethos Mid-Market Fund for R1.5bn.

NextOptions
Katja Hamilton
Katja Hamilton's articles

About Katja Hamilton

Katja is the Finance and Health Editor at Bizcommunity.
    Read more: Mastercard, Europay, Visa, Katja Hamilton

    Related

    Virtual cards to show good growth, which is good news for consumers and banks
    Virtual cards to show good growth, which is good news for consumers and banks16 Nov 2022
    Source:
    Mastercard to bring crypto-trading capabilities to banks17 Oct 2022
    Source: Supplied. Khalid Talukder and Trayana Trifonova of DKK Partners.
    15th annual Pay360 Awards a resounding success6 Oct 2022
    Source: centralbanking.com
    Sarb announces its repo rate hike22 Sep 2022
    Source:
    SA's digital payment adoption gains momentum19 Sep 2022
    Source: .
    #WLD22: Spot red flags early to give children the best shot at survival2 Sep 2022
    Source: Supplied. Mastercard's Kamini Redhi.
    #WomensMonth: Mastercard's Kamini Redhi impacts real lives, makes a meaningful difference22 Aug 2022
    Ecentric Payment Systems joins Visa Ready for Acceptance Fast Track Programme
    Ecentric Payment SystemsEcentric Payment Systems joins Visa Ready for Acceptance Fast Track Programme19 Aug 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz