FNB launches groundbreaking 'nav» Earth' feature

In the age of heightened climate consciousness, FNB is thrilled to unveil the nav» Earth feature on the FNB App! Empowering millions of customers, this tool is their key to sustainable living-offering insights into their carbon footprint and practical ways to reduce it.

The innovative tool uses FNB’s data and analytics expertise, accompanied by international best-practice carbon-factor methodologies, to estimate a monthly carbon-emissions score based on your transactional spend data.

Source: Supplied. Sizwe Nxedlana, chief executive officer of FNB’s private segment.

The tool provides a ‘peer comparison model’ to assist customers in benchmarking their carbon footprint against others. In addition, nav» Earth offers access to education through a ‘Carbon Coach’ on climate-change impacts and actions one can take that makes it relatable to clients and provides ways to seamlessly donate to carbon offsetting causes using cash or eBucks to improve their carbon-emissions score.

"The solution is another tangible expression of our commitment to sustainability," says Sizwe Nxedlana, chief executive officer of FNB’s private segment. "It's yet another contribution to building a better, more sustainable world. By providing customers with the ability to monitor their carbon footprint and offering practical guidance on how to reduce it, we’re effectively empowering the average citizen to contribute to the global agenda to resist climate change.

“The introduction of nav» Earth provides customers with actionable insights based on their activities and recommends easy ways to mitigate the adverse impact on the environment. Being able to do all this on the FNB App, which generates in excess of 1.2 billion logins annually, makes this much more accessible."

Resilience amid natural disasters

Kival Singh, sustainability lead for FNB’s personal and private segments, adds that, “As a country that continues to experience natural disasters due to an increasingly unpredictable climate, environmental sustainability needs to be at the top of everyone’s priorities.

“We believe that our efforts to provide relevant information and simple but effective ways to address areas of concern is key to driving positive change in society. Our customers can access nav» Earth under the 'navigate life' tab of the FNB App and follow a few quick prompts to resume their sustainable living journey."

The introduction of nav» Earth is one of many initiatives that FNB has announced in recent months to improve the sustainability of its own operations while helping customers along the same journey.

FNB recently announced plans to equip 100 of its branches with solar power, and earlier this year, it also launched nav» Energy to help customers with education and access to alternative energy solutions.

In addition, the bank is participating in the National Treasury's energy loan scheme, which will provide funding at low interest rates for consumers and businesses to install alternative energy solutions such as solar.