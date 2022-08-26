Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SAICAEcentric Payment SystemsRegent Business SchoolIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Accounting & Auditing Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Finance jobs

  • Cashbook Clerk Johannesburg
  • Financial Accountant Johannesburg
  • Junior Bookkeeper Pretoria
  • Admin Assistant - Accounting Firm UK Work from home
  • Senior Professional Officer - IQMS Specialist Cape Town
  • Financial Accountant Johannesburg
  • HSE Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Bookeeper George
  • Company Bookkeeper George
  • Manager - Credit Risk Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    When accounting and ethics collide

    26 Aug 2022
    By: Jeanine Poggiolini, Issued by: SAICA
    Much has been said about corruption in the public sector in the last two months... about 1,300 pages worth to be precise. At the heart of this discourse is deliberate bribery and corruption to secure contracts worth billions of rands, inserting pliable individuals into key positions, and the intimidation of those who had any courage to stand up and be counted
    Jeanine Poggiolini
    Jeanine Poggiolini

    When people think of bribery and corruption, they likely have this perception of the actions needed to perpetrate financial crime and the locations where this happens. It’s not always someone with a bag of cash, someone with a gun, and they’re not always in a poorly-lit alley or a smoke-filled room. Financial crime and corruption happening in airconditioned offices, perpetrated by those who claim to be professional accountants, are just as damaging.

    When the measures by which management and others will be rewarded, or otherwise held accountable, can be manipulated by a particular accounting outcome, there is a good chance that accounting and personal ethics will collide. While this might seem obvious in the private sector (Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett are good examples), the public sector is not immune.

    The performance targets set for public sector officials are directly linked to the key outputs of the organisation, for example, a reduction in debt, the number of houses built, the amount of money spent on ‘social investments’... the list goes on. From a performance management perspective, making sure that the success of the organisation is directly linked to an individual’s performance makes sense. However, in doing so, the professional accountants, governance and other oversight structures should be sceptical about the potential for manipulation.

    While the manipulation of financial information could take a variety of forms, there is an emerging trend of manipulating accounting policies to achieve a specific outcome. Accounting policies should be designed to provide users of the financial statements with information to (a) hold entities accountable and (b) make financial, economic and other decisions. As government and its actions affect us all, there is a higher degree of accountability required. This means that – as a professional accountant – the question should always be whether the information provided in the financial statements (or lack thereof) – is in the public interest.

    Examples

    There are two interesting examples where the choice of accounting policy has sought to hide relevant information from the public:

    Example 1 − The non-consolidation of controlled entities

    This is always a contentious issue, although much of the debate is usually about the ‘materiality’ of the subsidiary, or that underlying information may seemingly not be available. From a public sector perspective, investments have been made in small and emerging businesses in various geographical locations under the label of ‘social investment’. Soon after, these ‘social investments’ are drowning in debt and are insolvent. Where government has a controlling interest in these types of businesses, it is critical that they are consolidated to get a full understanding of (a) the money invested (and lost), (b) the obligations that need to be fulfilled, and (c) the risk exposure because of the relationship with the business.

    The nature of these businesses’ activities is usually dissimilar to those of the parent. The parent could, for example, be an economic development agency, a pension fund, an asset manager, or an entity with a large investment portfolio. Some would say that a line-by-line consolidation may be misleading to users and warrant a ‘fair presentation override’. For example, combining or reflecting investment or levy income with the proceeds from the sale of chickens as revenue may not be a ‘fair presentation’ of revenue in a single set of financial statements. While it may look strange, this is a picture that the public deserves to know.

    In this case, the entities providing the money and the asset manager advising on the investments met their targets in year 1. However, there is little consequence in year 2, when the investment is all but lost. Instead of being concerned about the accounting outcome, the accountants should have applied professional scepticism and wondered why they were in that particular business to start with. The accounting gave the right answer, and if sound ethics prevailed, this would have been known to all.

    Example 2 – Accounting arbitrage

    What I call ‘accounting arbitrage’ is nothing more than changing accounting policies, or cherry-picking accounting treatments, to achieve a particular outcome rather than to provide more relevant and reliable information to users of the financial statements. Of course, there are grey areas when it comes to accounting, but to apply ‘new’ accounting policies or ‘new’ Standards when the underlying substance of a transaction or an arrangement has not changed, can hardly result in more relevant and reliable information. If the change in policy is indeed warranted, a case could be made that the prior years’ accounting was incorrect and should be restated.

    ‘Accounting arbitrage’ can be a good way for officials to manipulate results and balance sheets depending on the desired level of performance required by their scorecards. When senior officials that are most often absent from accounting decisions express strong views about the development of accounting policies, accountants should always ask – why?

    To conclude

    In theory, accounting and ethics should never ‘collide’; they should walk hand in hand. And for the most part, I think this is true. However, when accounting can be used as an opportunity to hide nefarious transactions, poor financial management and inefficiency, and help officials meet their performance targets, accountants are placed in the spotlight and have a duty to stand firm.

    As a professional, you are duty-bound to not only apply the Code of Ethics but to live by it. What you choose to disclose in the financial statements is no different. If the accounting standards are not being applied as intended in the public sector you also have a responsibility to report ‘non-compliance with laws and regulations’ (NOCLAR) to management, your governance and oversight structures.

    If you are confronted with ethical dilemmas, speak to a colleague, speak to your line manager, speak to the chairperson of your audit committee, speak to the chairperson of your board, speak to someone in your professional body. But most importantly, if you see something, say something!

    NextOptions

    About Jeanine Poggiolini

    Jeanine Poggiolini is CEO of the ASB, a SAICA member and a member of the board of directors of IFAC. The article reflects her individual views.
    SAICA
    The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) is the professional home of Chartered Accountants [CAs(SA)] who are leaders in business, government and the communities they serve.

    Related

    Image source: ximagination –
    Last call to apply for Saica's bursary for aspiring CAs11 Aug 2022
    Lack of accountability and consequence management plagues local government
    Lack of accountability and consequence management plagues local government22 Jun 2022
    Image source: rawpixel –
    Applications for Thuthuka Bursary now open2 Jun 2022
    Revised agreement provides shorter access to chartered accountants seeking dual-designation status with Cima
    SAICARevised agreement provides shorter access to chartered accountants seeking dual-designation status with Cima2 Jun 2022
    Saica urges government to hold service providers accountable
    SAICASaica urges government to hold service providers accountable1 Jun 2022
    Difference makers celebrated at inaugural award ceremony
    SAICADifference makers celebrated at inaugural award ceremony31 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz