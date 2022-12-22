Mercedes-Benz SA's chairman of the board retires

Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) has announced that its chairman of the board of directors, Dr Joachim Schmidt, has retired and will be succeeded by Wilfried Porth, effective 1 January 2023. Schmidt served as the chairman of the board for a period of nine years.

Dr Joachim Schmidt | image supplied

Prior to serving as the chairman of the board of directors of MBSA, Schmidt served in various roles within Daimler AG for more than 34 years.

He studied mathematics at the University of Stuttgart, obtaining his science doctorate there in 1976.

In 1979, he joined what was then known as Daimler-Benz, working initially in passenger car development and thereafter, for over 20 years, in various sales and marketing management positions.

Porth, chairman of the board of directors of MBSA designate, has 36 years of working experience in various locations such as Europe, South America, South Africa, Japan and the USA.

He has served on various boards of management and supervisory boards as a member within several corporations. Porth’s experience spans across production, research and development, sales and human resources.

Commenting on the board of directors changes, CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa and executive director of manufacturing, Andreas Brand, said:

“Good corporate governance remains the cornerstone of our business. The appointment of Mr Wilfried Porth affirms our commitment to ensuring that our business practices and way of operating are in line with our philosophy of corporate governance. His outstanding experience will support MBSA’s continued efforts to deliver on our business sustainability strategy. We look forward to working together with Mr Wilfried Porth and to continue with the legacy left by Dr Schmidt.”

Commenting on his appointment, Porth said, “I am honoured for the opportunity to serve as chairman of the board of Mercedes-Benz South Africa. I am thankful to my predecessor, Dr Schmidt for steering the way and for laying a solid foundation. I am delighted about the journey ahead. On behalf of Mercedes-Benz South Africa, we would like to thank Dr Schmidt for his leadership in the last nine years.”