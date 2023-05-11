Chery factory tour

Chery is a name that grows more familiar in the automotive arena with each passing week. The Chinese brand has experienced exponential growth in the local context since reintroduction into the SA market in 2021. From 98 units in its first month of operating locally, it now boasts well over 1,000 new vehicles sold in any given month. If you don't believe us, just take a look at the monthly new-car sales figures (as reported by Naamsa), where Chery is a regular top-ten runner.

Of course, our err… more ‘seasoned’ readers may recall the Chery products from about a decade ago. Some of the earlier offerings were less than stellar. However, recent, first-hand, experience of the brand’s portfolio have shown a quantum leap over those older products. Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...