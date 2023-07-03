Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fuel & Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Slight decrease in petrol price for July, diesel price set to increase

3 Jul 2023
Looking at the latest unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (Cef), the Automobile Association (AA) says that the prices for petrol and illuminating paraffin will decrease while the price for diesel will increase from Wednesday, 5 July.
Source: © CHARAN RUTTANASUPPHASIRI – 123RF.com
Source: © CHARAN RUTTANASUPPHASIRI – 123RF.com

According to Cef's data, both grades of petrol are expected to decrease by between 17c/litre and 25c/l, while diesel is expected to increase by around 20c/litre. Illuminating paraffin is set for a marginal decrease of 3c a litre.

“The breakdown of the data shows that the average exchange rate used in the basic fuel price decreased over June from around R19.50 to the US dollar to around R18.80 to the USD, which accounts for most of the petrol price decrease. However, the movement in international oil prices is impacting negatively on diesel, contributing significantly to its expected increase.

“A decrease in the price of petrol is naturally welcome news and will provide some relief to embattled consumers. The increase to diesel, though, means input costs in, amongst other sectors, the agricultural and manufacturing sectors, are also likely to increase which may result in higher prices for consumers,” notes the AA.

NextOptions
Read more: fuel price, petrol price, Automobile Association, Central Energy Fund, CEF, AA



Related

Fuel prices to drop for June 2023
Fuel prices to drop for June 20236 Jun 2023
Source: iStock.
CEF merges with South African National Petroleum Company4 May 2023
Petrol price expected to rise above R23 in May, a new high for the year
Petrol price expected to rise above R23 in May, a new high for the year28 Apr 2023
April fuel forecast: The good and bad news
April fuel forecast: The good and bad news27 Mar 2023
Fuel price increases announced for March 2023
Fuel price increases announced for March 20231 Mar 2023
Fuel price adjustments announced for Feb 2023
Fuel price adjustments announced for Feb 202331 Jan 2023
Good news for motorists as fuel price drops
Good news for motorists as fuel price drops3 Jan 2023
Petrol price to increase for December 2022 while diesel to decrease sharply
Petrol price to increase for December 2022 while diesel to decrease sharply1 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz