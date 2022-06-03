Fuel price hike vs higher consumption

When the government instituted relief for the rapidly rising fuel price previously, it was a two-month program that effectively delayed increases but did not do away with it altogether. Thus, June was supposed to be the month where these delayed increases were to come into effect. A further delay was granted but fuel prices are still increasing by up to R2,43 and R1,10 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively. Additionally, the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues with little respite expected.