Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Freight Logistics Roadmap approved to be published

    12 Dec 2023
    12 Dec 2023
    The Freight Logistics Roadmap – aimed at addressing the serious challenges in that industry – has been approved for publication by Cabinet.
    Source: Col André Kritzinger via
    Source: Col André Kritzinger via Wikimedia Commons

    The roadmap sets out to reform the logistics system in the long run.

    Over the past few weeks, Transnet – South Africa’s government-owned freight rail, ports and logistics company – has been hard at work to resolve severe truck congestion challenges at its Richard’s Bay port, including ramping up the number of locomotives available on its lines servicing the port.

    Speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Monday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the current challenges in the industry “pose a significant constraint” on the South African economy, its growth prospects and job creation. "The immediate priority is to stabilise and improve the operational performance of the freight rail network, which presents a severe constraint on exports.

    "The main implementation mechanism for the short-term interventions will oversee operational improvement through five corridors, with full alignment with the Transnet board-approved turnaround plan which identifies short and medium-term actions to improve operations and stabilise the company’s finances,” she said.

    The three areas of intervention proposed in the roadmap include

    :

    Operations and rolling stock improvements: This includes returning long-standing locomotives to service through agreements with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure a supply of spares, or through the appointment of a step-in OEM.

    Security and safety of the rail network: This includes collaboration with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of the network.

    • A capital investment programme both for the expansion plans and also to sustain operations.

    "In addition, the roadmap outlines a path to implement the commitments made in the National Rail Policy and the National Commercial Ports Policy and plans for the reform of the freight logistics system," she said.

    Meanwhile, the Draft Rail Private Sector Participation (PSP) Framework has been considered and approved by cabinet.

    According to Ntshavheni, the framework aims to "provide an interim approach to and a model for future decision-making to enable private sector participation in the railway infrastructure system".

    "Given the current challenges within the railway infrastructure, the Rail PSP Framework proposes the commencement of private sector participation through opportunities that are aimed at fixing the railway infrastructure first.

    “The Rail PSP Framework recommended the adoption of the cooperative governance and integrated approach to rail private sector participation for implementation.

    "Accordingly, this approach is fully compliant with the PFMA and Company’s Act and will require the PSP unit within the Department of Transport and the Rail SOC to publish a network statement for endorsement by the Rail Economic Regulatory Capacity (interim)," Ntshavheni said.

    The Department of Transport is expected to establish a PSP unit to identify and prioritise projects and develop an implementation plan to facilitate PSP initiatives.

    Read more: freight, Railway, logistics industry
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za


    Related

    Source: chandlervid85 via
    Tips for businesses on protecting company fleets over the holiday season
    11 hours
    Transforming operations: The impact of TES in driving excellence from e-commerce to warehousing
    Transforming operations: The impact of TES in driving excellence from e-commerce to warehousing
     7 Dec 2023
    Source: Alexas_Fotos via
    Prasa’s long distance trains resumes service
    4 Dec 2023
    Source: Archive | Transnet
    Govt throws troubled Transnet R47bn lifeline
     1 Dec 2023
    The imperative for SA's large imports players to nurture smaller sector participants
    The imperative for SA's large imports players to nurture smaller sector participants
     16 Nov 2023
    Value Logistics awarded ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certification
    Value Logistics awarded ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certification
    9 Nov 2023
    Creating a talent pipeline is key to ramping up manufacturing and logistics beyond the festive season
    Creating a talent pipeline is key to ramping up manufacturing and logistics beyond the festive season
     8 Nov 2023
    CILTSA webinar to explore AI, digitalisation's impact on Africa's logistics sector
    CILTSA webinar to explore AI, digitalisation's impact on Africa's logistics sector
    6 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz