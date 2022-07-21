Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Logistics & Transport jobs

  • Operations Manager Johannesburg
  • Principal Professional Officer - Business Planning Cape Town
  • HSE Supervisor Kempton Park
  • Head - Fleet Tenders and Contract Management Cape Town
  • Branch Manager Kuruman
  • Salesperson Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Logistics experts help African SMEs expand international footprint

    21 Jul 2022
    By: Natasha Parmanand
    Breaking into new markets is necessary for any business looking to grow in today's hyperconnected world, and many are doing just that by choosing the right logistics solutions.
    Image source:
    Image source: Gallo/Getty

    While businesses of all sizes have faced challenges due to COVID-19, the need to find new markets and income streams remains. The most dynamic new small and medium businesses are setting their sights on new territories, and looking to offer greater value for their customers.

    A powerful way to do this is to change how they view the services of logistics providers. Logistics providers should be a partner that will help businesses reach new locations and customers and a partner that will provide unique services for customers.

    Understanding the shipping process

    While the first step for small and medium businesses is to identify which countries they want to expand to, it’s crucial they also research the customs rules and requirements for their products or services. When they make a sale, they need to be confident that they have the documentation needed and can provide all information required for their goods to clear customs, and reach the customer as quickly as possible.

    Choosing a shipping provider is important, not just for the safe and speedy delivery of goods, but for the support they can provide.

    A logistics partner that can offer practical advice, ensure that all paperwork is available, and can properly file documents for easy and direct customs clearance of goods is a major business advantage.

    In today’s international trade environment, it is vital to also work with logistics service providers that have a global presence and can offer resources and tools to help small and medium businesses through the export process, including online resources that can be accessed when it suits the shipper.

    Better service through data

    When businesses know what their customers want, what their pain points are, and where they are located, they can target their products and services to fit customers’ needs. To help them deliver on this commitment, businesses should look for a shipping service that has strong data-gathering capabilities to help them make informed decisions about their business.

    Businesses can take advantage of an increasing amount of data available (from channels like apps and connected devices) and use this information to improve customer interactions and understand how to close any gaps to achieve complete customer satisfaction.

    Continuous evolution and taking advantage of the e-commerce boom

    As online shopping across the globe continues to grow, so do customer expectations. Businesses need to provide either a unique product or service not available anywhere else, or value-added offerings that set them apart from their competitors. Free delivery for orders over a certain value or quantity, for instance, is a strong selling point.

    On the other hand, delivery, when and where promised, is non-negotiable for customers. Choosing established and reliable transportation providers that can get shipments to customers on time, regardless of the area, and options that are cost-effective is key for small and medium businesses.

    With home delivery still a preference for many customers, it can be difficult to serve all global locations. However, it’s possible for small and medium businesses to provide this kind of exceptional customer service even to remote areas, by engaging logistics providers who have an international reach and a wide delivery network in local territories.

    Additionally, logistics providers can help small businesses through smart logistics solutions, where customers can collect deliveries from central locations such as grocery stores, pharmacies, offices, or shopping malls.

    Logistics 'secret weapon' in expanding international footprint

    Small and medium businesses must look for a delivery partner that can simplify their growth journey through globally connected networks, seamless, cost-effective shipping tools, and data-savvy e-commerce solutions.

    These services will help small and medium businesses grow, with peace of mind that their products are being delivered on time, delivering not only the item, but complete customer satisfaction!

    NextOptions

    About Natasha Parmanand

    Natasha Parmanand, Managing Director of sub-Sahara Africa Operations for FedEx Express.
    Read more: logistics and transport, Africa logistics, FedEx Express, Natasha Parmanand



    Related

    Source: ©Taina Sohlman via
    Imperial aquires 100% stake in J&J Group2 days ago
    Source: Henry Trotter via
    Minister to engage taxi industry on fuel hikes3 days ago
    Let foreign truckers drive
    Let foreign truckers drive15 Jul 2022
    Warehouse management - are you as efficient as you think you are?
    Warehouse management - are you as efficient as you think you are?14 Jul 2022
    At least R16bn for port infrastructure development
    At least R16bn for port infrastructure development11 Jul 2022
    A Transnet Freight Rail train is seen next to tons of coal mined from the nearby Khanye Colliery mine, at the Bronkhorstspruit station, in Bronkhorstspruit, around 90 kilometres north-east of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Transnet lifts force majeure on 9 coal exporters6 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz