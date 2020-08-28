Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Logistics & Transport jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Government to launch export barriers monitoring mechanism

28 Aug 2020
The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) will launch the Export Barriers Monitoring Mechanism, which will help companies experiencing export challenges. The Export Barriers Monitoring Mechanism (EBMM) is a single channel for companies to report and receive assistance in resolving export barriers.
Image source: Gallo/Getty

Speaking ahead of Monday’s launch, Deputy Minister Fikile Majola said the EBMM is open to all companies that require assistance in overcoming export challenges.

It will be able to assist with barriers encountered locally and in foreign markets.

Companies reporting to the EBMM will receive dedicated government support, with a comprehensive resolution strategy developed for each individual barrier.

"While the EBMM is open to receive barriers encountered in all markets, it will have a particular focus on smoothing trade with the rest of Africa. The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) offers unprecedented opportunities on the continent, and building a conducive environment for the movement of goods in the region is key to unlocking the potential of the agreement," said Majola.

He adds that the EBMM will be part of a comprehensive programme of work to address non-tariff barriers that stifle regional trade.

He adds that firms making use of the EBMM will receive dedicated support from dtic officials throughout a process designed to address their specific concerns.

The launch event will include an overview of the EBMM as well as how to make use of the system. It will also include details of special support for firms looking to trade with Africa, as well as a panel discussion on export barriers featuring top business leaders.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Comment

Related


Let's do Biz