City Sightseeing South Africa introduces Hermanus Explorer Day Tour

Leading tourism and sightseeing hospitality provider, City Sightseeing South Africa, has announced the official launch of its Hermanus Explorer Tour with first-day trips having already kicked off this month.

The new route – a first for City Sightseeing – will give visitors and tourists a truly memorable experience to and around the charming town of Hermanus every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The scenic adventure is a comprehensive day tour designed to showcase the areas natural beauty, top sites and attractions, and unique highlights of Hermanus on one of the most beautiful routes in the world.

Collaborative effort

Inge Dykman, national marketing manager of City Sightseeing South Africa, believes that the collaboration with industry partners in bringing this new route to consumers will not only strengthen Western Cape tourism offerings, but also ensure that more of the region is showcased to local and international visitors year-round.

“Our continued commitment to providing local tourism experiences that appeal to the domestic and international markets we engage is at the forefront of the launch of this exciting new route,” says Dykman. “Partnering with Wesgro and the Overstrand Municipality will showcase the positive benefit that collectively working towards the continued growth and success of the tourism industry will have on all involved.”

The expanded City Sightseeing portfolio kickstarted the Hermanus Explorer Tour from this month as an exceptional value for money package that includes:

Panoramic views of Hermanus and Walker Bay,

Live guided tour in English,

Free Wi-Fi,

Scenic coastal drive, and

A choice of wine tasting (three wines) and cellar tour, or boat-based whale watching (additional charges) or additional leisure time, exploring the town of Hermanus and its array of interesting shops and sites.

“Hermanus is one of South Africa's most loved tourist destinations, and I’m very excited by the launch of these daytrips to this beautiful coastal town,” says Wesgro chief executive officer, Wrenelle Stander.

Hermanus: loved by all

“Hermanus was recently listed as one of four Western Cape destinations named as part of the ‘Most Loved Destinations in the World’ by the Tourism Sentiment Index, and ranked in the top 50 out of 100 places globally.”

Overstrand Municipality executive mayor, Annelie Rabie, expressed her joy with the announcement that the famed City Sightseeing Tours have commenced day trips to Hermanus. “With the Southern Right Whales currently visiting our coastline we welcome every visitor to appreciate our rich marine wildlife and the countless attractions in our region set-off by a scenic backdrop of fynbos-cladded mountains and oceans,” says Rabie.

“Our picture-perfect destination is ready for our new arrivals, and we look forward to welcoming City Sightseeing to the Overstrand,” concludes Rabie.

Celebrating 21 years of exceptional service and experiences while operating in South Africa, City Sightseeing offers convenient and flexible tour options to explore Johannesburg and Cape Town with day tours available all year.

“We’ve no doubt that City Sightseeing, South Africa’s new Hermanus Explorer trip will shine a light on the beauty of this destination, with lots of new and returning visitors arriving on its shores in the near future,” concludes Stander.

For more information and to book a tour visit City Sightseeing - Hermanus or call +27 21 511 6000.