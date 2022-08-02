5 tips for saving money on premiums during this period of high inflation

High inflation and stagnant economic growth have been a characteristic of the global economy since last year, as a result of a myriad of factors including increased consumer demand in a post-pandemic era, supply chain shortages across every sector, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict amongst other factors. This situation will be further impacted by the South African Reserve Bank recently announcing (21 July) that interest rates would increase by 75 basis points, which takes the repo rate to 5.5% as well as the prime lending rate to 9%. Consequently, the insurance industry is adjusting premiums to account for inflationary increases. Momentum Insure brings you tips to assist consumers to save money on their premiums to stay covered for any unfortunate and unforeseen events.



1. Save on your premiums

We all know of or have heard the saying “the sooner you start to build up your profile, the better” and this has been proven true. The longer you have an insurance history, the better the insurance terms and conditions will be. This means that if you take out insurance as early as you can, and have no gap in cover, you will be able to build your risk profile which could potentially mean saving on your premiums.

2. Make sure your car is in order as fuel prices increase

You can waste a lot of fuel and expedite wear and tear on your car by not doing proper diagnostics and maintenance on your vehicle. Check your tyre alignment and pressure, coolant levels, loose parts, and oil levels, among other things. Many workshops will offer a multi-step check to see if your car is in a safe and well-maintained condition. This will save fuel in the long run, as well as reduce the chances of potential mechanical failures and even accidents. This is something to bear in mind as we face petrol hikes

3. Check your security systems at home

As we all get back into the swing of things this month, we might get complacent about the things around the house we might not have paid much attention to. Double-check that your security devices are linked to your service provider and that all keypads, silent alarms, emergency buttons, and sensors are in full working order.

Ensure that your passcodes are active on all keypads, that everyone remembers the codes, and that your trusted people know how it all works. Keeping your home safe is paramount as this is your little piece of heaven in this big world.

Momentum Insure recognises that increased security lowers the risk of burglary or theft which in turn makes for competitive terms for theft cover. Another way for clients to enjoy lower premiums that’s a win-win is by increasing their safety at home. While safety measures such as CCTV cameras, electric fencing, burglar bars, etc can be a huge investment, clients can recoup some of that money through lower premiums on their home cover.

4. Re-examine your insurance plan

Make sure your insurance is in order by going over what you have listed in your house and the value your belongings are insured for. You may have taken out a short-term policy for something you may not own anymore or listed items you have sold from your home. All of these nitty-gritty things add up to make your insurance premiums higher and eliminating them may save you money in the long run and avoid paying unnecessary premiums.

5. Be safe in all situations

And finally, even if you don’t have grand plans for 2022, it’s not too late to switch to healthy money-saving habits. There is a lot to be said for making sure you are as safe as possible in every situation you can. Make sure your belongings are stowed safely when you are travelling. Ensure that your handbag and other mobile items are adequately covered. Remember if you lose your valuables, it will cost you a lot of money to replace them if they are not properly insured. Remember to keep your valuables in safe places. All of these things will save you money in the long run.

We know that fear of the unknown, as well as fear of financial uncertainty during this period of stagflation, are real so using the Science of Safety, Momentum Insure wants you to feel safe and live your best life while keeping firmly on your success journey.

For more information check out www.momentum.co.za or follow the official social media pages:

Facebook: MomentumZA

Twitter: Momentum_za

Instagram: momentumza



