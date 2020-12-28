SA breaches one million Covid-19 cases mark

South Africa has breached the one million mark of Covid-19 cases in South Africa, after 9,502 cases were reported on Sunday, 27 December, bringing the cumulative total to 1,004,413 cases.

A total of 214 Covid-19-related deaths were reported, with 123 in the Eastern Cape, 17 in Gauteng, 13 in KwaZulu-Natal, five in the Northern Cape and 56 in the Western Cape. This brings the total to 26,735 deaths.“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” said health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.To date, the Eastern Cape recorded 166,849 cases, Free State 61,771, Gauteng 274,272, KwaZulu-Natal 183,653, Limpopo 22,705, Mpumalanga 34,920, North West 38,540, Northern Cape 24,870 and 196,833 in the Western Cape.A cumulative 6,445,318 tests have been conducted, with 29,494 tests completed since the last report.The country’s recoveries currently stand at 844,874, which represents a recovery rate of 84.1%.