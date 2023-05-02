Industries

WHO says risk 'moderate' after laboratory in Sudan seized by fighters

2 May 2023
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, 2 May, it had found after a risk assessment that there was a "moderate risk" related to the seizure of a public health laboratory in Sudan's capital Khartoum by one of the warring parties.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

"The situation and the risk are being seen as moderate," WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told reporters at a briefing in Geneva.

"This is because the lab cannot provide its main function, that is to provide the analysis and the diagnostics because of the lack of fuel and lack of trained staff."

WHO's representative in Sudan said last week there was a "high risk of biological hazard" in Sudan's capital Khartoum after one of the warring parties seized the laboratory holding cholera pathogens and other hazardous materials.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
