Sabre Awards renewed focus on diversity and inclusion

The Sabre Awards for North America, the EMEA region and Africa are open for entries for the 2022 awards competition, with 20 December 2021 the early deadline. Entries will be accepted until the end of January, with an additional late fees.

Constantly evolving

30-year heritage

The entry site includes relevant information for all of the regional competitions, including categories, fees, key dates, and advice on crafting a winning entry. It also provides a streamlined and intuitive system for uploading all entry and payment information.The Sabre competition is constantly evolving, and this year’s competition will have a renewed focus on diversity and inclusion.“While we ask our judges to look for inclusivity in all entries, we are introducing a new Inclusive Marketing category that will recognise conscious inclusion in the marketing realm,” says Paul Holmes, who chairs the Sabre judges.“This means that in addition to the Multicultural Marketing category, which recognises campaigns targeting diverse groups, we will be recognising ‘mainstream’ campaigns that make a conscious effort to be diverse and inclusive in their approach.”The Sabre Awards, with a 30-year heritage, covers the entire global public relations business through six regional competitions, making them the largest and most prestigious awards programme in the PR world — attracting more than 5,000 entries from every continent.