Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

PR & Communications News Global

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Business services

Covid-19

Covid-19

Covid-19

Covid-19

Covid-19

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Sabre Awards renewed focus on diversity and inclusion

14 Dec 2021
The Sabre Awards for North America, the EMEA region and Africa are open for entries for the 2022 awards competition, with 20 December 2021 the early deadline. Entries will be accepted until the end of January, with an additional late fees.
Source: © Provoke Media
Source: © Provoke Media Provoke Media

The entry site includes relevant information for all of the regional competitions, including categories, fees, key dates, and advice on crafting a winning entry. It also provides a streamlined and intuitive system for uploading all entry and payment information.

Constantly evolving


The Sabre competition is constantly evolving, and this year’s competition will have a renewed focus on diversity and inclusion.

“While we ask our judges to look for inclusivity in all entries, we are introducing a new Inclusive Marketing category that will recognise conscious inclusion in the marketing realm,” says Paul Holmes, who chairs the Sabre judges.

“This means that in addition to the Multicultural Marketing category, which recognises campaigns targeting diverse groups, we will be recognising ‘mainstream’ campaigns that make a conscious effort to be diverse and inclusive in their approach.”

SOUTH AFRICA

SABRE Awards Africa 2021: All the winners!
SABRE Awards Africa 2021: All the winners!

4 May 2021



30-year heritage


The Sabre Awards, with a 30-year heritage, covers the entire global public relations business through six regional competitions, making them the largest and most prestigious awards programme in the PR world — attracting more than 5,000 entries from every continent.

There are separate sites for entries in:
Africa
EMEA
North America
NextOptions
Read more: communications, Public relations, SABRE Awards, PR

Related

#OrchidsandOnions: Let's crumple tinfoil hats
#OrchidsandOnions: Let's crumple tinfoil hats3 hours ago
The year that was in PR and what to expect for 2022
The year that was in PR and what to expect for 20227 Dec 2021
Source: © Kawin Samerphark
PR companies' role in US climate change politics highlighted3 Dec 2021
Source:
The news is free - but the ethics are sold separately!29 Nov 2021
Tomasz Przez´dziecki
Group One invests in gaming and esports industry26 Nov 2021
Reputation management is essential to business decisions
Reputation management is essential to business decisions8 Nov 2021
Haydn Townsend, Alistair King, and James Barty
Accenture to acquire King James Group7 Sep 2021
Eloise Boezak and Eloise Biggs
Women: harness your strengths in the workplace25 Aug 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz