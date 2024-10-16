VUT academic’s groundbreaking invention brings renewed hope for cardiac patients

Professor Francois Kabeya, a distinguished lecturer in the Electrical Engineering department at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT), has unveiled a groundbreaking invention: the Multifunction Stationary Exercise Bike (MFSEB) which is set to bring renewed hope for cardiac patients.

Commercially known as the Life Bike, this device is designed to aid in the rehabilitation of cardiac patients, both those who are physically non-disabled and those who are physically disabled, following treatment with medications or surgery.

Inspired by his own experiences with his firstborn, who suffered from heart issues, Professor Kabeya embarked on a journey to deepen his understanding of cardiac health with the hope of offering tangible assistance. His efforts have culminated in a device that not only helps to prevent cardiac diseases but also aids in treating stroke, burning fat, and generating electrical power for households or shops.

According to Professor Kabeya, the global frequency of cardiac diseases is alarming. “In South Africa alone, Coronary Vascular Disease (CVD) is responsible for nearly 1 in 6 deaths, accounting for 17.3% of fatalities. Every day, 215 people succumb to heart disease or strokes, and every hour, five people suffer heart attacks. In contrast, ten experience strokes, with ten of these cases resulting in death,” stated Professor Kabeya, citing statistics from the Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa.

Professor Kabeya added that the Life Bike addresses these pressing challenges by offering tailored exercises based on the patient’s age and cardiac condition. “Users input their age at the start of each session, and the device adjusts the exercise intensity accordingly. This customisation is crucial, as the heart can remain weakened for up to 24 months following surgery or treatment,” alluded Professor Kabeya. During this period, patients are often advised to rest, which can lead to decreased family income.

Evaluated at Medi Clinic Heart Hospital in Pretoria, the Life Bike has demonstrated its efficacy across various cardiac conditions. The device incorporates several advanced features:

It automatically stops in cases of excessive speed to prevent cardiac stress.



It issues alerts for adverse heart conditions, such as abnormal heart rhythms.



It provides visual indicators for critical conditions.



It accommodates both physically disabled and non-disabled users.



Importantly, it generates electrical power for household or commercial use without producing pollution or noise.



Despite facing challenges during its development, Professor Kabeya and his team have successfully mastered these hurdles. The Life Bike has been tested on approximately 100 patients, receiving high praise from specialists and earning the status of an “invention”.

Professor Kabeya is seeking sponsors to help bring this life-changing technology to the market. Plans are underway to establish a factory for mass production, and there is potential for developing additional cardiac care devices using similar technology.

One of the most rewarding aspects of this project for Professor Kabeya has been the creation of new electronic circuits and developing the pedalling mechanism system. He is also proud to share that he has been honoured with a merit award from the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Antoine Felix Tshisekedi Tshilombo, for this invention.

He was also a winner of the student inventors’ competition organised by the South African government, where he walked away with a merit award and R50,000 cash prize.

Professor Kabeya expresses his gratitude for the support he has received and looks forward to the continued impact of the Life Bike on improving cardiac care worldwide.



