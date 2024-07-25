Finance Markets & Investment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ask AfrikaCoronationSAICAAfrican ResponseSauce AdvertisingAICPA & CIMAOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    US data takes focus, People's Bank of China cuts rates, yen firms

    Andre CilliersBy Andre Cilliers
    25 Jul 2024
    25 Jul 2024
    The volatility index has moved sharply overnight after markets traded very mixed in the early morning session.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    Firstly, the JPY has seen a stronger move in anticipation that the BoJ could hike the rate next week, firming back below 153.00 against the dollar. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) also unexpectedly cut rates by 20pbs overnight, as concerns over the struggling economy escalated further.

    Both these sentiment and monetary policy changes have caused Asian stock markets to close firmly in the red, as the Nikkei ended its session over 3% softer.

    The sell-off in Asian markets followed a sell-off in the US, where stocks took a beating as earnings disappointed in the tech sector. Ahead of this afternoon’s much-anticipated US data, GDP and Durable Goods, markets have seen risk off sentiment increase and thus EM currencies remain on the back foot.

    The rand has, therefore, opened this morning trading back around the R18.40 mark and could possibly test the R18.50 mark in the current market conditions, with headwinds for commodity currencies also flaring up.

    PBoC policy pressures commodities

    A sea of red is seen on the board this morning after demand concerns further weigh down the commodity sector after enhanced concerns over the state of the Chinese economy.

    Gold is trading down over 1%, with platinum and palladium also struggling to find its feet. Dr. Copper is hovering just above the $9,000 mark and back to levels last seen during March of this year.

    China is the world’s largest oil importer, and uncertainty over its economic prospects is an unfavourable situation for the oil price. This morning, Brent Crude and WTI are both down 0.8%, as the market continues to digest the surprise cut by the PBoC.

    Read more: Andre Cilliers, TreasuryONE
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Andre Cilliers

    Andre is the Currency Risk Strategist at TreasuryONE. Andre's career in treasury spans more than 30 years. He has gained his extensive currency risk experience in both the banking and corporate arena. Before joining TreasuryONE, Andre headed up the treasury department for a Tier One German international bank in South Africa.



    Related

    Source: Reuters.
    Market inertia as traders track US political developments
     2 days
    Source: Reuters.
    Biden's withdrawal fuels market uncertainty, bolstering dollar as safe haven
     3 days
    Source:
    Trump accepts Republican nomination, dollar gains capped by rate cut bets
     19 Jul 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    Trump assassination attempt and weak Chinese growth data boost the dollar
     15 Jul 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    Some GNU scepticism and weaker EMs weigh on rand
     2 Jul 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    New cabinet after GNU agreement
     1 Jul 2024
    Source:
    Dollar strengthens ahead of key inflation data and EU uncertainty
     26 Jun 2024
    Source:
    Rand retreats as coalition dynamics spook investors
     31 May 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz