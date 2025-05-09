Rolling the message forward: The rise of truck advertising in a crowded media landscape

As competition for consumer attention intensifies, businesses are seeking creative ways to stand out from their counterparts. In recent years, truck advertising – particularly on long-distance trucks – has gained popularity. These mobile billboards provide a cost-effective way to increase brand visibility and reach new customers nationwide, offering a broader audience than static billboards.

Truck advertising offers myriad benefits. For instance, a truck travelling the 1,400 km journey from Johannesburg to Cape Town can expose thousands of motorists to its message. According to a study conducted by Transpromotion, truck advertising is noticed by 98% of people travelling in cars. Unlike social media marketing, which can feel intrusive, this form of advertising reaches audiences organically. Furthermore, truck advertisements are constantly on the move, reaching new viewers without adding any cost to the advertising bill.

According to City Logistics, one of South Africa’s largest logistics companies, demand for branded delivery vehicles has increased significantly. The fleet has seen a large increase in trucks emblazoned with branding, highlighting the popularity of this advertising medium.

"Many businesses are leveraging vehicle fleets as mobile advertising tools, transforming everyday logistics into impactful branding opportunities,” commented City Logistics CEO Ryan Gaines. This approach increases visibility and allows companies to communicate key initiatives, such as corporate social responsibility, through creative and meaningful designs.”

Exposure is a significant advantage for businesses aiming to increase brand visibility. Take one of City Logistics' valued truck advertising clients, for example: their mobile advertising campaign gained substantial traction, and a fleet of 12 trucks covered approximately 241,000km between September and November. This impressive mileage ensured that their brand reached countless viewers on the move.

The possibilities for mobile advertising continue to expand. For example, incorporating QR codes could enable businesses to track interactions and direct people to specific websites or online platforms. Companies can experiment with these unique approaches, demonstrating how these moving billboards could become more interactive. This integration has the potential to enhance engagement and increase website traffic.

Static billboards can cost as much as R200,000 per month, depending on their location. In comparison, mobile advertising on trucks presents a more affordable option. Branding a smaller truck offers as much as 98% savings compared to more expensive billboards, with larger line-haul trucks providing approximately a 95% saving. Pricing is determined by factors such as the number of trucks, contract duration, and the choice of payment options.

Mobile truck advertising offers businesses an effective way to stand out in a crowded advertising space. With its broad reach, cost-effectiveness, and ability to engage audiences organically, it provides a strong alternative to traditional and digital channels.



