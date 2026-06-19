Richfield is reshaping business education with AI-ready curriculum

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into the modern workplace, tertiary education institutions are under growing pressure to ensure graduates are equipped for a rapidly evolving business environment.

Boitumelo Phalatsi, head of department: marketing at Richfield, explains how AI is reshaping business disciplines: “Marketing, data analysis, and information systems show the most immediate impact because they routinely process large, automated data sets. Finance and operations are also seeing rapid change through predictive analytics and process optimisation. Across all fields, employers value graduates who can blend domain knowledge with AI fluency.”

Richfield has moved quickly to reflect this changing business landscape, by integrating AI across its Faculty of Business and Management Sciences.

Richfield’s aim is to give students practical exposure in industry-relevant contexts while reinforcing ethical practice and critical thinking, and has woven AI into its marketing, information systems, supply chain, entrepreneurship, and business management modules.

Marketing, especially, has become a testbed for practical AI tuition. These students use digital tools that rely on AI for campaign design, audience segmentation, and content generation. In other modules the focus is more conceptual, and students learn to recognise AI outputs, evaluate their reliability, and apply ethical standards when using generated material. This approach ensures that AI is both a hands-on support system and a subject for critical scrutiny.

Motivation for the rollout came from two directions. Internally, the growing use of AI in Richfield’s IT and administrative functions highlighted its relevance for business education. Externally, the global acceleration of AI adoption and strong student demand made integration imperative. While Phalatsi acknowledges that many students are still ambivalent about learning to use AI, she stresses that AI can be a powerful facilitator of learning rather than a shortcut.

Practically, the integration extends beyond demonstrations. Faculty are designing assessments that require students to humanise AI outputs and to demonstrate original analysis. Richfield faculty use AI tools to identify gaps in student comprehension and to tailor support interventions. AI also informs assignment data to build targeted support plans so that students receive appropriate academic scaffolding instead of one-size-fits-all remediation.

Phalatsi emphasises that ethical use is non-negotiable for both faculty and students. Thus, all are learning to treat AI as an aid that requires verification, proper attribution, and contextual judgement. For current and prospective students the message is clear: embrace AI as a skill to be shaped and supervised, not a replacement for thought.

By positioning AI as a means to improve work readiness, Richfield is leading Business and Management Sciences in tertiary education.

If you are looking for a business and management qualification that prepares you for the world of work with practical, industry-relevant skills, visit Richfield’s website to register for the 2026 mid-year intake.



