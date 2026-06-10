From clinical expertise to strategic insight: Dr Magan’s MBA advantage

For many professionals, the decision to pursue an MBA is about more than career progression, and the qualification is being pursued by many who are not in traditional business or management roles.

Essentially, today’s MBA is about expanding perspective, unlocking new ways of thinking, and building the confidence to operate across disciplines. For Richfield MBA alumni Dr Rashmika Magan, a medical officer in urology within South Africa’s public health system, the qualification has proven to be a powerful differentiator.

Dr Magan has spent the past seven years working in the National Department of Health. Her clinical background includes more than four years of surgical training, as well as time in high-intensity trauma units, where rapid decision-making and precision are critical. Alongside this demanding career, she launched a women’s boxing gym franchise during her internship years.

It was this combination of medicine and business acumen that led Dr Magan to pursue an MBA. Rather than stepping away from her clinical path, she saw the degree as a way to broaden it. “It sets me apart in how I do my work,” she explains, pointing to the added perspective it brings to both her professional and business interests.

She says that the impact has been immediate and practical, enabling her to approach challenges with greater clarity: “It has helped me reframe my mindset. I have enhanced my leadership skills and am able to manage people, processes, and challenges from a more innovative standpoint.”

Dr Magan’s experience reflects a broader shift in what an MBA represents today. At Richfield, the qualification is no longer confined to traditional management theory. Instead, it integrates digital capability from the outset, combining core business disciplines with areas such as digital transformation, data-driven decision-making, and emerging technologies. This produces graduates who are not only commercially astute, but also equipped to navigate increasingly complex, technology-enabled environments.

Importantly, the Richfield MBA is designed with the realities of South Africa and the broader African continent in mind. Rather than relying solely on international case studies, it emphasises context-driven learning that reflects local market dynamics, from infrastructure constraints to the rapid pace of technological adoption. This ensures that graduates are prepared to respond to the environments in which they actually operate.

Beyond the academic experience, an MBA also opens the door to valuable professional connections, exposing graduates to a diverse network of peers and perspectives.

As organisations place increasing emphasis on lifelong learning, stories like Dr Magan’s highlight the evolving value of an MBA. It is no longer just a qualification; rather it is a catalyst for more agile thinking, broader impact, and the ability to create opportunities rather than simply follow them.

If you’re looking to gain advanced digital and strategic leadership skills to accelerate your career and impact in business, visit Richfield’s website to enrol for mid-year MBA intake.



