Qualification reform is a reminder that employability matters too

South Africa has spent years focusing on a pressing educational challenge: access. Yet, while expanding participation in tertiary education remains essential for economic inclusion and national development, access alone is no longer enough.

A growing concern is that employers continue to raise questions about workplace readiness, practical skills, and the ability to adapt to rapid change. The result is a challenge that extends beyond education itself: the gap between qualification and employability.

Recent developments in South Africa’s post-school education and training system suggest that policymakers are increasingly aware of this reality. The transition away from ‘legacy’ pre-2009 qualifications towards a more modern occupational qualifications framework reflects a broader effort to strengthen the connection between learning and work.

The question now is whether tertiary education can become more agile without compromising quality, and this is where micro-credentials deserve serious attention.

Micro-credentials are often described as smaller, focused learning achievements that allow people to acquire and demonstrate specific competencies. While definitions continue to evolve both globally and locally, the core idea is straightforward: students can develop targeted skills in areas where knowledge requirements are changing faster than traditional qualification cycles can accommodate.

The relevance of this approach is difficult to ignore.

AI, digital transformation, sustainability, entrepreneurship, and data-informed decision-making are reshaping industries at pace. Skills that were considered specialised a few years ago are rapidly becoming baseline requirements, and employers are increasingly seeking evidence of what graduates can do as opposed to what they studied.

It is important to acknowledge, though, that traditional qualifications remain the foundation of professional and academic development. Degrees continue to provide the depth of knowledge, critical thinking abilities, and disciplinary understanding that underpin long-term career success.

The solution is not to replace qualifications with shorter learning experiences; it is to build more flexible learning ecosystems in which qualifications and micro-credentials work together.

However, participation alone will not determine whether micro-credentials succeed. Their value will depend almost entirely on credibility.

If micro-credentials are to become meaningful components of the education-to-employment ecosystem, they must be more than digital badges or participation certificates. They should be based on clear learning outcomes, include robust assessment processes, and be subject to appropriate quality assurance mechanisms. Most importantly, they must be recognised by institutions and employers that understand the standards behind them.

Employer involvement will be equally important.

Micro-credentials should not be designed in isolation from the workplace. Industry participation in identifying, validating and co-creating learning outcomes can help ensure that the skills being developed remain relevant and current. When employers have confidence in what a credential represents, its value increases for both learners and organisations.

There is also significant potential in the concept of ‘stackability’. In many international systems, micro-credentials are increasingly being designed so that learning can contribute towards larger qualifications through recognised pathways. This creates greater flexibility while preserving academic rigour.

Tertiary education institutions have an important role to play in shaping this future. Institutions that understand both academic rigour and industry needs are uniquely positioned to develop learning opportunities that are responsive without sacrificing credibility.

As an example, Richfield, which focuses on business and IT qualifications, embeds industry-aligned micro-credentials from organisations including IBM, Amazon, Cisco, Oracle, Salesforce, and CIMA within its degree programmes.

The challenge is not simply to produce more graduates. It is to ensure that learning translates into meaningful economic participation, adaptability, and lifelong employability.

South Africa’s qualifications reforms are a reminder that the future of education cannot be measured solely by how many people enter the system. It must also be measured by how effectively learning equips people to thrive in a changing world of work. If micro-credentials are credible, quality-assured, and aligned with real labour market needs, they could become an important bridge between formal qualifications and workplace success.



