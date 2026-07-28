Standardise business analysis practice without killing flexibility

Inconsistency is expensive. Not always in an obvious line item. It shows up in quieter places: rework, unclear handovers, repeated stakeholder conversations, requirements that need to be rewritten, delayed decisions and delivery teams asking, “What exactly did we agree?”

For many organisations, the issue is not that business analysts lack skill. It is that business analysis is being conducted differently across teams, projects and individuals, with no shared standard for what constitutes good business analysis.

That creates friction.

The answer is not to force every business analyst into a rigid method. Standardisation is not the same as bureaucracy. The practical answer is a minimum viable standard: enough shared language, agreed artefacts and clear expectations to improve quality and speed delivery, while leaving room for teams to adapt to their context.

Inconsistency slows more than the business analysis team

Business analysis practice affects more than business analysts. It affects everyone who depends on shared understanding, clear decisions and reliable delivery.

When analysis is unclear, sponsors struggle to make confident decisions. Product and delivery teams inherit ambiguity. Subject matter experts repeat themselves. Testers have to interpret what should have been made explicit. Change teams find that adoption risks were not understood early enough. The cost is not only rework. It is a loss of confidence.

A leader may ask for a process view and receive three different levels of detail from three different teams. A delivery manager may ask for requirements and receive a mixture of user stories, business rules, assumptions and solution ideas. A sponsor may approve a recommendation without a clear link between the problem, the option selected and the expected outcome.

None of this usually comes from bad intent. It comes from a lack of shared standards.

If every team defines artefacts differently, every handover becomes a translation exercise.

What a minimum viable standard looks like

A minimum viable standard is not a 90-page methodology document. It is a small set of agreed working expectations that helps people collaborate more effectively and make better decisions.

For business analysis teams, standards might include:

Outcomes: how clearly the problem, desired result and success measure must be defined.

how clearly the problem, desired result and success measure must be defined. Scope: how teams describe what is in, out, uncertain and still to be decided.

how teams describe what is in, out, uncertain and still to be decided. Stakeholders: how affected groups, decision makers, contributors and communication needs are identified.

how affected groups, decision makers, contributors and communication needs are identified. Process and data: how current ways of working, information flows, data needs and pain points are made visible.

how current ways of working, information flows, data needs and pain points are made visible. Requirements: how needs, rules, assumptions and acceptance conditions are expressed before work moves into delivery.

These artefacts should come from the same standard, but they do not need the same level of detail in every situation. A small internal process change may need a lighter version. A major regulatory or customer-facing change may need more depth.

The standard defines the minimum. The context defines the level of detail.

What to standardise

Not everything needs to be standardised. Focus on the areas where consistency reduces ambiguity, saves time and improves decision quality.

That usually means agreeing on:

the core questions every business analyst should answer before a solution is shaped.



the minimum artefacts and outputs expected for common types of change.



the language used for outcomes, scope, assumptions, risks and requirements.



the review points where stakeholders confirm shared understanding.



the quality criteria for outputs that move into delivery or approval.

This does not remove professional judgement. It gives judgement a shared base.

Asking for defined outcomes and scope before work begins is not bureaucratic. It ensures teams are working from the same understanding before effort is spent on the wrong problem.

Asking for consistent models and terminology is not governance for its own sake. It creates a shared language that makes communication, review and handover easier across teams.

Asking for clear quality criteria before work moves into delivery is not red tape. It gives stakeholders and delivery teams a common understanding of what is expected before misunderstandings become slower and more expensive to fix.

The aim is clarity from the outset, so teams spend less time and money repairing gaps later.

Where flexibility belongs

Flexibility belongs in how the standard is applied. Flexibility is necessary because different projects require different techniques, stakeholders require different communication approaches, and changes require different levels of documentation.

A minimum viable standard gives teams a shared base to adapt from, so flexibility becomes deliberate rather than improvised.

A team should adapt based on:

the risk, complexity and business impact of the change.



the industry, domain or regulatory context.



the problem being solved and the solution being shaped.



the stakeholders involved and the level of alignment needed.



the delivery approach or lifecycle being followed.

A minimum viable standard should make it easier to adapt well, not harder.

The question should not be, “Did you complete every template?” It should be, “Have we done enough analysis to understand the problem, shape the response and move forward with confidence?”

That shift matters. It keeps the focus on business understanding rather than process compliance.

Standardisation is not the enemy of agility

Many teams resist standardisation because they associate it with slow approvals, unnecessary templates and loss of autonomy.

That fear is understandable. Poorly designed standards can create exactly that. But inconsistency creates its own drag. When teams reinvent the basics every time, they spend energy aligning on format instead of improving the substance of the work.

A minimum viable standard gives teams a shared starting point. It reduces translation effort, clarifies expectations and gives newer analysts a safer structure without limiting experienced analysts’ ability to adapt their approach.

The aim is not to make every business analyst work the same way. The aim is to make business analysis outputs easier to produce, review and use.

The question for leaders to reflect on is this: Where would consistency save us time, reduce rework and improve confidence, and where do our teams need freedom to adapt?

The answer to that question is where a minimum viable standard begins.



