Review: Cape Town Opera’s Carmen proves to be a joyous demo of homegrown talent

The recent opening night of Carmen, coincided with its home, Artscape Theatre’s 55 year anniversary celebrations, attended by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, dignitaries, music lovers, and patrons of the arts.

Image by Oscar O’Ryana

Of all the world’s operas, Georges Bizet’s Carmen surely boasts the number of “greatest hits” per performance.

Sports fans will instantly recognise the Toreador Song, traditionally played on Grand Prix victory podiums, while almost everyone can hum the “da da dada da da da” opening strains of the seductive Habanera “L’amour est un oiseau rebelle” (Love is a rebellious bird) sung by the leading character Carmen.

Image by Oscar O’Ryan

That aria alone tells audiences what to expect from the plot and perhaps about human love in general: “If you do not love me, I love you; if I love you, then beware!

From the opening scene, Nonhlanhla Yende, the sister of internationally acclaimed soprano Pretty Yende, commands attention with seduction, flirtation and fickleness.

Image by Oscar O’Ryan

Unless one has been living under a rock, it is no secret that South Africa has increasingly earned a global reputation as something of an opera powerhouse. Much like the nation’s rugby talent, our deep reservoir of vocal excellence continues to be snapped up by the world’s most prestigious opera houses.

Tenor Lukhanyo Moyake, portraying the tragic Don José, exemplifies this.

Having performed with the Wiener Staatsoper, he returns his lyrical vocal and emotional depths home to home ground.

Image by Oscar O’Ryan

One of the evening’s unforgettable moments belonged to soprano Vuvu Mpofu. Her breathtaking rendition of Micaëla’s aria “Je dis que rien ne m’épouvante” (I say that nothing frightens me) in Act III generated spontaneous cheers and ovations.

Another highlight and audience favourite was Nina Reinke’s Mercédès and Brittany Smith’s Frasquita, who along with Carmen, performed the “Cards Trio” aria, a joyous demo of homegrown talent in full artistic command.

There is also a palpable sense of camaraderie within the company. From principal soloists to the ad hoc chorus (nurtured under the mentorship of vocal coach Antoinette Huyssen), the cast exudes mutual respect, support, and 100% proudly South African diversity.

Special mention must go to the Children’s Chorus, whose delightful stage presence and choreography by Naoline Quinzin added a cute factor and revealed future divas in the wings.

Image by Oscar O’Ryan

Seasoned Cape Town Opera audiences know that the moment Conroy Scott steps onto a stage, there is an immediate sense that all will be well, rather like seeing Siya Kolisi lead the Springboks onto the field.

His commanding, yet ever so slightly ironic demeanour is so solid, giving the sense that he has been born to play whatever role was written just for him, in this instance, the dashing Toreador, Escamillo.

Beyond the musical excellence, what proves most infectious is the visible joy shared by the performers themselves. Their pride and commitment sweep the audience up along with them and are alone worth the price of the ticket.

The production’s visual aesthetic, however, was more ambiguous. The muted costume and set palette occasionally felt restrained, even monotone, yet perhaps that restraint ultimately served the purpose of allowing Bizet’s glorious score, the characters, and the timeless tragedy itself to emerge as the heroes, certainly not overshadowed by any glitz.

The final act and staging at the Plaza del Toros are probably the most successful and visually exciting and a fitting climax to the action.

Opera may well be the perfect artistic vehicle for South Africa’s extraordinary natural talent. The vocal virtuosity we bring to these complex librettos continues to impress, as does the range of emotional expression in this instance, nogal, in French!

All credit must go to the steadfastly versatile Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra under the decisive baton of Tim Murray for keeping it all perfectly synchronised with the performers.

Happy 55th anniversary to Artscape and to all who continue enriching lives through their participation and support of the performing arts.

Carmen runs at Artscape until 31 May 2026. Tickets are available via Webtickets.