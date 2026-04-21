Recalibrating reward - part 1: Why equity and equality miss the mark

This first article in a two-part series examines why equality and equity, while important, do not by themselves produce fairness in reward decisions. It argues that fairness depends on an organisation’s ability to clearly, consistently, and credibly differentiate contribution, behaviour, and value creation, laying the groundwork for part 2’s examination of what performance should mean in practice.

Image source: RDNE Stock project from Pexels

Organisations often strive to be fair in how they reward their people. In practice, this is typically expressed through two approaches: equality and equity.

Equality means treating everyone the same. Equity adjusts for differences in context, starting point, and structural imbalance. Both address important concerns and are often used in pursuit of fairness.

While organisations may apply both approaches, they may still create the very inequities they are trying to avoid, because neither approach, on its own, resolves how differences in contribution should be recognised.

In reward decisions, equality can obscure meaningful differences in contribution, performance, and behaviour, while equity does not resolve how those differences should be evaluated and rewarded.

Fairness is not about treating everyone the same, nor simply adjusting for context. It is about applying clear, consistent, and justifiable principles to differentiate outcomes on the basis of contribution, behaviour, and value created.

Without this capability, reward systems cannot meaningfully distinguish between different forms of contribution, regardless of how equal or equitable they appear.

When organisations struggle to differentiate

Meaningful differentiation requires organisational capability, which is often underdeveloped.

Performance and behaviour criteria are not always clearly defined and, where they do exist, they are not consistently applied across managers or teams.

Calibration mechanisms are often weak or absent, limiting an organisation’s ability to ensure consistency and credibility in the assessment of performance or contribution. Managers are not always equipped or supported to make and defend nuanced judgments.

In this context, differentiation becomes difficult to justify and more likely to be perceived as arbitrary or biased. As a result, organisations default to treating everyone equally, not only because it is intuitively attractive, but because it is simpler, more defensible, and less likely to be challenged.

In many cases, equality persists because it masks inconsistencies in how performance and contribution are assessed.

While equity introduces an important balancing lens by adjusting for differences in context and structural imbalance, it does not resolve how organisations should differentiate on the basis of contribution, behaviour, or impact. It may account for starting point, but it does not assess the relative value created in practice.

As a result, organisations may adopt equity in principle and appear fairer, yet still lack the mechanisms to distinguish meaningfully between different levels of contribution.

Differentiation therefore remains inconsistent, implicit, or avoided altogether, and the system gradually drifts back towards equality.

How rewards shape behaviour

In this context, rewards begin to reflect what can be safely justified, rather than what genuinely differentiates contribution. This lack of differentiation is not neutral; it becomes visible in how individuals respond to the system.

When rewards are distributed on an equal or only weakly differentiated basis, behaviour adjusts accordingly.

At an individual level, patterns begin to emerge:

The link between contribution and recognition weakens, particularly for those whose effort, performance, or behaviour exceeds expectations.



Effort recalibrates: high performers may reduce discretionary effort.



Behaviour shifts: individuals become less likely to collaborate meaningfully, take ownership, or pursue innovation. Instead, they prioritise visibility and focus on what is sufficient to meet expectations.

These responses do not remain isolated but begin to shape the system:

Rewards lose effectiveness as a signal of what is valued.



Differentiation erodes, as contribution and alignment become optional rather than expected, reducing the organisation’s ability to set and sustain meaningful performance standards.



Shared standards weaken, leading to lower engagement, slower progression, and a culture that becomes increasingly symbolic rather than enacted.

Over time, these dynamics compound and reshape both individual behaviour and overall organisational performance in ways that undermine effectiveness.

What fairness requires

At the heart of the issue is a lack of clarity about what fairness means in practice.

Equality, equity, and fairness are often used interchangeably, yet they address fundamentally different questions. Equality treats everyone the same. Equity adjusts for differences in context.

Fairness, however, is the ability to differentiate outcomes using clear, consistent, and defensible principles. While it may draw on both equality and equity, neither is sufficient when applied without clarity or consistency.

In the context of reward, this requires distinguishing clearly between what is being recognised:

Outcomes: what was achieved.



Behaviours: how it was achieved.



Contribution: the overall impact created by integrating outcomes, behaviours, and context.

Each dimension captures a different aspect of value created, and fair systems recognise and differentiate across all three explicitly.

Without this clarity, organisations risk rewarding outcomes without regard for behaviour, overlooking the context in which results are delivered, and treating unequal contributions as equivalent.

Over time, this blurs the distinctions that fair systems are meant to make explicit, while weakening their ability to shape behaviour and culture.

What rewards reinforce

Rewards are not neutral. What is consistently recognised becomes what is valued.

If rewards are to be effective, they must reflect what the organisation genuinely seeks to encourage: behaviour, contribution, long-term alignment, and, ultimately, performance - not simply outcomes.

Reward systems should not treat all outcomes as equivalent, because outcomes achieved at the expense of collaboration, integrity, or sustainability should not be rewarded in the same way as those achieved in alignment with organisational standards.

To reward them equally is to legitimise the very behaviours the organisation seeks to discourage.

To function effectively and retain their signalling power, reward systems must differentiate clearly and consistently, not only on the basis of what is achieved, but also how it is achieved and the impact it creates within a given context.

Conclusion

The challenge of fairness in reward ultimately lies in capability.

While equality and equity remain important tools and address real concerns, neither is sufficient to create systems that are perceived as fair or that effectively reinforce what organisations seek to encourage.

Fairness requires the consistent ability to make clear and defensible distinctions in practice. It is not about sameness of outcome, but about the consistent application of logic to differentiate what matters most - and this exposes a more fundamental issue.

If fairness depends on differentiating contribution, behaviour, and outcomes, organisations must first be clear on what performance actually is, and what should constitute it, before it can be meaningfully measured.