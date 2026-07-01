R175m Clifton mansion hits market in rare Nettleton Road shock

A rare opportunity has emerged in Cape Town's luxury property market with the listing of a R175m off-grid residence in Clifton's exclusive Nettleton Road.

Source: Supplied.

Widely regarded as one of Africa's most prestigious and expensive residential addresses, the sought-after enclave has fewer than 30 properties, making new listings exceptionally scarce.

Says Andrew Golding, chief executive of Pam Golding Properties: "An exclusive, sheltered enclave, Nettleton Road is widely acknowledged as one of South Africa’s most prestigious residential addresses, distinguished by its small collection of exceptional, iconic homes that are perched high above Clifton, providing breathtaking views over the Atlantic Ocean.

“Prices from R70m and upwards of R100m and R150m are not uncommon, as the location offers the qualities most sought after by high-net-worth buyers – complete privacy, exclusivity, scarcity and an unrivalled lifestyle. From its elevated position, sweeping vistas extend across the Twelve Apostles Mountain range and all four of Clifton’s pristine beaches.

"Home to leading business figures and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and some of South Africa’s finest architect-designed residences, Nettleton Road represents the pinnacle of luxury coastal living.”

Source: Supplied.

Secure coastal living

As one may expect in a trophy home, this residence is completely off-grid, supported by a newly installed diesel generator and solar panels with backup batteries, together with gas backup for additional heating. The property includes a highly sophisticated remote-controlled alarm and extensive camera security system, with off-site camera surveillance interacting with 24-hour security patrols.

Annette Hepburn, Pam Golding Properties area specialist for Clifton, says the upper end of the residential property market is experiencing exceptionally strong demand from local, national and international buyers.

"Pricing remains robust and continues to strengthen as demand consistently outpaces the limited supply of premium homes. Properties offering truly exceptional attributes – including uninterrupted sea views, absolute privacy and exclusivity – continue to achieve premium prices, with discerning buyers showing no reluctance to pay for homes that combine a rare location with an unrivalled luxury lifestyle."

Source: Supplied.

Designed for entertaining

Set on a 724m² erf, this expansive contemporary residence includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Its striking glass façade not only frames the spectacular panoramic views but also creates a seamless connection between the elegant interiors and the surrounding natural landscape.

Floor-to-ceiling Vitrocsa sliding doors, fitted with distinctive blue UV glass and Ferrari blinds, flood the home with natural light while enhancing the seamless sense of openness to the outdoors.

With bespoke finishes and an emphasis on tranquillity and understated luxury, the home includes a sun-filled courtyard complete with a soothing water feature and an impressive fever tree, creating a serene ambience.

Source: Supplied.

Designed for both luxurious living and effortless entertaining, the residence features expansive open-plan living areas flowing onto a sun-drenched terrace with a 20m heated lap pool overlooking the ocean.

Highlights include a designer kitchen with a separate fully equipped prep kitchen, an elegant dining area, a sizeable media room, home office with hardwired internet, and four spacious en-suite bedrooms, each enjoying uninterrupted sea views.

The property also offers double garaging with direct access, staff accommodation, and potential for future expansion, subject to planning approval.