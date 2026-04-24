Panado launches Strawberry 5ml sachets for hassle-free paediatric care

Panado has expanded its paediatric range with the launch of Panado Strawberry 5ml sachets, a compact, on-the-go solution for anytime, anywhere.

Image supplied

The new Panado Strawberry 5ml sachets are formulated for convenience and mobility. Small enough to fit into a handbag, nappy bag, backpack or even a car console, they provide a practical backup for families on the move.

Each sachet contains a single 5ml dose of Panado Strawberry Syrup, making it easier for parents to administer medicine without the need to carry bulky bottles or worry about spills.

Suitable for babies and children from three months and older, the sachets deliver the same trusted formulation powered by paracetamol — an ingredient backed by more than 150 years of clinical experience.

Convenience meets precision

Beyond portability, the sachets are designed to simplify dosing. Parents can tear open a sachet, measure the required amount using a syringe or medicine measure, and discard the remainder, reducing mess and improving ease of use.

To support accurate dosing, parents are encouraged to use the online dosage calculator available via Panado’s website, ensuring the correct amount is administered based on a child’s age and weight.

Expanding a trusted paediatric range

The launch of the sachets complements Panado’s broader paediatric portfolio, which includes Panado Strawberry Syrup, Panado Peppermint (with improved taste), and Panado Infant Drops, the latter recognised as a Product of the Year 2025 winner in the Child – Health category, based on a Kantar survey of 2,000 South African consumers.

With the addition of the sachets, Panado continues to evolve its offering in line with modern parenting needs, where convenience, reliability and accessibility are key.