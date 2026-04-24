South Africa
Retail Health & Safety
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Burger KingKLAMall of AfricaA-OSH EXPOScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Panado launches Strawberry 5ml sachets for hassle-free paediatric care

    Panado has expanded its paediatric range with the launch of Panado Strawberry 5ml sachets, a compact, on-the-go solution for anytime, anywhere.
    24 Apr 2026
    24 Apr 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The new Panado Strawberry 5ml sachets are formulated for convenience and mobility. Small enough to fit into a handbag, nappy bag, backpack or even a car console, they provide a practical backup for families on the move.

    Each sachet contains a single 5ml dose of Panado Strawberry Syrup, making it easier for parents to administer medicine without the need to carry bulky bottles or worry about spills.

    Suitable for babies and children from three months and older, the sachets deliver the same trusted formulation powered by paracetamol — an ingredient backed by more than 150 years of clinical experience.

    Convenience meets precision

    Panado launches Strawberry 5ml sachets for hassle-free paediatric care

    Beyond portability, the sachets are designed to simplify dosing. Parents can tear open a sachet, measure the required amount using a syringe or medicine measure, and discard the remainder, reducing mess and improving ease of use.

    To support accurate dosing, parents are encouraged to use the online dosage calculator available via Panado’s website, ensuring the correct amount is administered based on a child’s age and weight.

    Expanding a trusted paediatric range

    The launch of the sachets complements Panado’s broader paediatric portfolio, which includes Panado Strawberry Syrup, Panado Peppermint (with improved taste), and Panado Infant Drops, the latter recognised as a Product of the Year 2025 winner in the Child – Health category, based on a Kantar survey of 2,000 South African consumers.

    With the addition of the sachets, Panado continues to evolve its offering in line with modern parenting needs, where convenience, reliability and accessibility are key.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz