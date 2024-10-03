Mindful Masterminds brings learning to life with Epson’s latest Interactive Laser Projector

Mindful Masterminds, recently announced Masterminds@Play, a groundbreaking venue designed to revolutionise the future of learning for children, at Fourways Mall, Johannesburg.

The pioneering venue for nurturing creativity, emotional intelligence, and technology-driven learning for children, is now thrilled to announce an additional collaboration with Epson, a global leader in printing and projection technology. Through this partnership, Epson has offered the Epson EB-1485Fi Interactive Laser Projector, a state-of-the-art tool that will redefine interactive learning experiences at Masterminds@Play, in Fourways Mall.

This advanced projector will serve as a key feature in delivering immersive, engaging, and educational learning experiences to children of all backgrounds, including those from underserved communities. The collaboration aims to empower young learners to explore Stem subjects, enhance their problem-solving abilities, and develop emotional resilience, all through innovative, interactive technology.

“At Masterminds@Play, our mission is to unlock every child's potential by giving them access to world-class learning tools that enhance creativity and foster a growth mindset,” says Avashna Ramnarain, founder and CEO of Mindful Masterminds. “With the addition of the Epson EB-1485Fi, we are bringing a whole new level of interactive, tech-driven learning that will inspire curiosity and make education an engaging journey for children.”

The Epson EB-1485Fi is renowned for its high-quality visuals, versatility, and cutting-edge interactivity, making it the ideal tool for collaborative and immersive learning environments. This addition will allow Masterminds@Play to provide hands-on experiences in areas like digital literacy, technology, science, and emotional intelligence – helping bridge the digital divide by making the latest technology accessible to all children including those from underserved communities, ensuring every child has the opportunity to benefit from this innovative technology.

“We are excited to support Masterminds@Play in their mission to create an inclusive, technology-driven learning environment for children,” says Timothy Thomas, country manager, Epson South Africa. “At Epson, we are passionate about creating technology that enhances education, and we’re proud to be a part of this effort to inspire and empower young minds.”

This partnership is a vital step toward Masterminds@Play’s mission to provide equal access to cutting-edge educational tools, ensuring that all children – regardless of background – can unlock their full potential. With Epson’s support, young learners will engage with learning in new, exciting ways that encourage creativity and problem-solving. Masterminds@Play opens its doors at Fourways Mall, Johannesburg in October 2024.

Stay tuned as we unveil this groundbreaking space, where new possibilities will be unlocked. We’re excited to embark on this transformative journey, reshaping the future of learning in Africa with bold, innovative solutions that empower every child to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

About Mindful Masterminds

Mindful Masterminds is a dynamic woman-owned business dedicated to empowering women and children through innovative learning experiences. We combine cutting-edge technology with emotional and mental resilience to create transformative learning experiences. Our mission is to encourage a community where every child becomes a hero, every woman is empowered, and every leader puts Africa first. For more information on Masterminds@Play, please visit www.mastermindsatplay.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global leader in technology, focused on innovation in printing, projection, and visual communications. Committed to developing efficient, compact, and precision products, Epson delivers solutions that exceed expectations and contribute to a sustainable, tech-driven future.



