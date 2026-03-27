Legal professionals to discuss Companies Tribunal's extended jurisdiction

Legal professionals will on Tuesday convene at the Johannesburg Society of Advocates offices in Sandton for a seminar hosted by the Companies Tribunal aimed at informing stakeholders about its extended jurisdiction, as well as the recent appointment of retired judges.

The seminar will also outline the implications of these developments for corporate governance and dispute resolution in South Africa.

In terms of the amendments to the Companies Act 71 of 2008, the Tribunal has been granted exclusive jurisdiction to arbitrate certain company disputes.

This expanded mandate represents a significant development in South Africa’s corporate dispute resolution landscape.

“The seminar will provide a platform for direct engagement, enabling stakeholders to better understand the Tribunal’s evolving role and mandate,” the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition said in a statement.

Furthermore, the appointment of retired judges - Judge Mohammed Navsa, Judge Kathleen Satchwell, Judge Robert Nugent, Judge Boissie Henry Mbha, and Judge Visvanathan Ponnan - to the Tribunal strengthens its institutional credibility.

“The retired judges bring impartiality and independence, and their extensive experience in legal reasoning and statutory interpretation is expected to enhance the quality of dispute resolution. Their involvement will contribute to increased confidence and trust in the Tribunal’s processes among stakeholders,” the department said.

The Tribunal reaffirms its commitment to transparency, stakeholder engagement, and the effective administration of justice in company law matters.