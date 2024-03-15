Last call for entries: Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards 2024

Industries

    15 Mar 2024
    15 Mar 2024
    The deadline for entering this year's prestigious Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards is just two weeks away for supply chain professionals who wish to be recognised and help raise the standards of supply chain management throughout Africa. The organisers of this annual exhibition are calling on African supply chain professionals to submit their comments as soon as possible and help shape the future of supply chain management in Africa, with the deadline for submissions closing on 27 March 2024.
    In 2023, CEVA Logistics won the award for the Most Innovative Supply Chain Project. Pictured are (from left to right): Nicola Stewart, Cynthia Nkosi, Glynis Jordan, Terrence Martin and Nicholas Somerai from CEVA Logistics, with Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards director Liesl de Wet.
    In 2023, CEVA Logistics won the award for the Most Innovative Supply Chain Project. Pictured are (from left to right): Nicola Stewart, Cynthia Nkosi, Glynis Jordan, Terrence Martin and Nicholas Somerai from CEVA Logistics, with Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards director Liesl de Wet.

    While celebrating and showcasing innovation, resilience and excellence in the supply chain industry, the Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards also contribute to the advancement of supply chain management across Africa, to enable globally competitive supply chains that will drive economic growth on the continent.

    “Entrants are not merely competing, they are enabling collaboration, knowledge sharing, awareness and industry benchmarking that will raise the standards of supply chain management and promote best practices in the profession,” says Liesl de Wet, a director of the awards. “There is growing recognition of the key role that supply chains play in business success and economic growth,” she stresses.

    The categories in which entries can be submitted include:

    • Demand planning,
    • Procurement and manufacturing,
    • Warehousing,
    • Transport,
    • Technology,
    • Sustainability, and
    • Talent management.

    In addition to honouring achievers, this initiative helps youth in need to enter the supply chain profession. The awards have been set up as a not-for-profit entity with the ultimate objective of raising funds to create sustainable bursaries for individuals needing support to study and pursue careers in the supply chain profession.

    A distinguished panel of judges representing various logistics associations and bodies will oversee the awards.

    In 2023, the Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards received 92 compelling entries from 26 countries around Africa. The winners included a logistics feat that received vital food aid to desperate communities in West Africa and a project to strengthen healthcare supply chains in war-torn Cameroon.

    Awards were also presented to a solar vehicle project, a trans-modal coal transportation initiative, and a rail sector skills development success story. The judges presented a special award to an important road-to-rail undertaking that has improved road safety and substantially reduced CO2 emissions on the route between Vryheid and Richards Bay.

    The awards will culminate in a gala event in Johannesburg in July, offering attendees an invaluable opportunity to network with colleagues while celebrating the award winners and their achievements and contributions to the industry.

    Visit the Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards website to learn more or to enter.

    supply chain, transport industry, logistics technology, logistics and transport, Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards
    Let's do Biz