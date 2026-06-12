Kennedy steps up to drive Citadel’s next chapter in wealth management

Citadel has appointed John Kennedy as head of wealth management, placing a 25-year company veteran at the helm of a business that advises nearly 11,000 clients and oversees R430bn in assets under management and advice.

Source: Supplied. John Kennedy, Citadel's new Head: Wealth Management.

The appointment reflects the company’s continued commitment to its advice-led model, which has underpinned its success for more than three decades. Kennedy takes on the role as wealth management becomes increasingly complex, requiring trusted guidance, long-term planning and a deeply personalised approach.

“Our focus has always been on listening carefully and understanding individual circumstances before providing advice,” says Kennedy. “That is what has set Citadel apart for more than three decades. It allows us to guide individuals towards their long-term goals with consistency, discipline and a genuinely personal approach to wealth management.”

Insights on factors affecting high-net worth South Africans: Kennedy’s appointment comes at a time when wealth management is being shaped by increasingly global lifestyles, demographic shifts and rapid technological change.

“We are operating in a world where markets are more geopolitically volatile than before, while regulation and compliance requirements continue to evolve quickly. These changes affect families, businesses and wealth structures in different ways,” he says.

Kennedy believes this environment requires an integrated approach to advice. Citadel’s broader ecosystem includes wealth management, asset management, fiduciary and estate-planning services, global treasury and philanthropy, enabling a co-ordinated long-term approach to advice.

In this context, Kennedy says the human side of wealth management has become even more important. “Financial decisions are deeply personal and emotional. In an increasingly complex world, one of the most valuable things we can do is listen carefully, understand where an individual is in their life and help them maintain a long-term perspective.”

A culture of continuous learning

Rather than signalling a major shift in direction, Kennedy says his focus will be on refining and strengthening what has consistently worked over time.

“I am not looking to reinvent the role,” he says. “My focus is on building on what Citadel has done well for over three decades and ensuring that we continue to evolve responsibly in a world that is changing rapidly.”

Citadel continues to place strong emphasis on professional growth and continuous learning across the business. “We value learning and have mentorship initiatives that encourage the sharing of knowledge and experience across teams,” says Kennedy.

These initiatives allow experienced advisors to share long-term market insight, while younger talent contributes fresh perspectives on technology and the evolving needs of future generations.

“We are embracing technology and digital advancement, but at the same time, we are seeing a growing value placed on trusted human relationships. Individuals still want perspective, calmness, discipline and empathy when making important financial decisions.”

Planning for the horizon

Citadel’s philosophy is grounded in long-term thinking, with a focus on helping individuals navigate uncertainty by remaining anchored to clear goals and disciplined planning over time. Rather than reacting to short-term noise, the company encourages a broader view of wealth and financial decision-making.

“Our approach is to focus less on short-term market movements and more on staying aligned to long-term objectives,” says Kennedy. “The strongest outcomes are typically achieved through consistency, discipline and a well-considered strategy that evolves over time.”

Kennedy encourages individuals to regularly reassess their long-term plans. “Take the time to think carefully about where you want your life to go over the long term and whether your financial decisions are aligned to that vision. When there is clarity around what matters most, financial planning becomes more purposeful and effective.”

“The role of wealth management is ultimately to provide confidence and clarity,” Kennedy concludes. “When a wealth strategy is aligned to long-term goals, values and responsibilities, it creates the freedom to focus on the things that matter most and to build a life that is truly beyond remarkable.”