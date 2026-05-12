How to identify clients who qualify for a Sars compromise

Most financial professionals understand what a Sars compromise is.

The complexity, however, comes in when they have to determine, with enough confidence and at the right time, whether a client actually qualifies for one.

Because while compromise is a powerful mechanism, it is also highly selective.

Not every distressed taxpayer meets the threshold, and not every case that appears viable will withstand Sars’ scrutiny. The real challenge lies in identifying – early and accurately – when a matter has moved beyond deferment or recovery, and into compromise territory.

Understanding what Sars is really assessing

A compromise is not granted because a taxpayer is under pressure.

It is granted because full recovery is unlikely or inefficient, and a reduced settlement represents the best outcome for SARS. In other words, the decision is not emotional. It is economic and procedural.

Sars evaluates:

The taxpayer’s current financial position



Their future earning potential



Their asset base



Their compliance behaviour



The likelihood of recovering the full debt through enforcement

The core principle is simple: A compromise is considered when it is more effective for Sars to recover something than to pursue everything unsuccessfully.

The first indicator: Inability to settle the debt in full

This is the most fundamental requirement.

A client may qualify for a compromise when:

The debt has become unmanageable



Cash flow cannot support full repayment



Even structured instalments are not sustainable

Importantly, all of the above must be demonstrable and not assumed.

Under the Tax Administration Act, a taxpayer must provide full disclosure of:

Assets and liabilities

Income and expenditure

Past and future financial prospects



If the numbers support the conclusion that full payment is not realistic, the case begins to align with compromise criteria.

The second indicator: Limited recovery value for Sars

A key (and often overlooked) factor is how Sars views the case.

The question is not just: “Can the client pay?” but rather: “What would Sars recover if enforcement proceeds?”

A compromise becomes more viable where:

Asset value is limited or encumbered



Business continuity is at risk



Liquidation or sequestration would yield a poor return

This aligns directly with the legislative requirement that a compromise must secure the highest net return for Sars.

The third indicator: Enforcement is imminent or underway

Many viable compromise cases share a common feature: They are already under pressure.

This may include:

Final demands issued



Third-party appointments pending



Judgements or recovery actions underway

At this stage, the matter has shifted from compliance to enforcement.

And that shift matters.

Because once enforcement begins, the evaluation changes. Instead of assuming full recovery is achievable, Sars assesses whether pursuing the total debt through enforcement is realistic, or whether a structured, reduced settlement would result in a more practical and efficient recovery outcome.

The fourth indicator: Compliance is (or can be) restored

A compromise cannot proceed if the taxpayer’s affairs are not up to date.

Sars explicitly requires:

All returns to be submitted

Full disclosure of financial information

Ongoing compliance moving forward



This creates an important distinction: A client in arrears can still qualify, but only if they are willing and able to regularise their compliance position.

Without this, the application will not proceed.

The fifth indicator: No disqualifying factors

Even where financial distress is clear, certain conditions automatically exclude a compromise.

These include:

A previous compromise within the last three years



Other tax affairs not being up to date



Active insolvency proceedings by other creditors



Situations that may undermine broader taxpayer compliance

For professionals, this is a critical filter, because it means that not every distressed client is a viable candidate (even if the need seems to be obvious.)

The sixth indicator: Full and transparent disclosure is possible

A compromise application is not a summary. It is a deep financial disclosure exercise.

Sars requires:

Historical financial activity



Asset disposals



Connected party relationships



Future income projections

This leads to a practical reality: Clients who are unwilling or unable to disclose fully are unlikely to succeed.

Transparency is not seen as a bonus. It is foundational.

What this looks like in practice

In real-world terms, a strong compromise candidate often presents as:

A business or individual with significant accumulated debt



Limited ability to settle through normal channels



Growing enforcement pressure



A willingness to engage and disclose fully



A realistic (but reduced) settlement potential

Conversely, clients who:

Are still profitable with strong cash flow



Can meet structured repayment terms



Or have not yet reached enforcement pressure

May be better suited to a tax debt deferment agreement or alternative strategies.

The risk of getting this wrong

Misidentifying a compromise case has consequences.

Submitting a weak or premature application can damage credibility with Sars, delay more appropriate solutions, and in some cases, close off the compromise route entirely.

Sars does not assess intention. It assesses evidence, structure, and viability.

The strategic role of the accountant

Accountants, auditors, and financial professionals are almost always the first to identify when a tax debt compromise agreement may be necessary.

That early recognition is where the real value lies. Because timing matters. Early identification:

Preserves options



Improves outcomes



Reduces pressure on both client and advisor

Late identification:

Limits flexibility



Increases enforcement risk



Narrows available solutions

Knowing when to hand the case over to a specialised tax debt professional makes all the difference.

Final thoughts

A Sars compromise is not a fallback option, but a strategic, legally structured solution designed for specific circumstances.

The key is not knowing how to apply. It is knowing when it is appropriate to do so. The right solution, applied at the right time, can completely reset a client’s position. And the wrong one can do the opposite.

If you are dealing with clients whose tax debt appears unmanageable – or you would like clarity on whether a compromise may be viable – a structured assessment can provide direction before critical time is lost. Let's schedule a meeting.



