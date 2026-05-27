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Filing season strategy for taxpayers already under Sars pressure
For most taxpayers, filing season is viewed as an administrative cycle.
Submit the returns. Confirm the assessments. Move on.
But for taxpayers already under Sars pressure – whether through existing arrears, active disputes, final demands, third-party appointments, or ongoing enforcement – filing season is much more than an administrative task.
Because the decisions made during this period can materially affect:
- enforcement exposure
- negotiation leverage
- dispute positioning
- compliance status
- future settlement viability.
Handled correctly, filing season can stabilise a deteriorating situation. Handled poorly, it can accelerate escalation at exactly the wrong time.
The mistake many taxpayers make is treating filing season as isolated from their broader Sars position.
It is not.
Everything becomes interconnected once enforcement enters the picture.
Filing season creates visibility
One of the most important realities taxpayers overlook is that filing season increases visibility.
Every submission:
- updates Sars’ view of the taxpayer’s financial position
- refreshes income and liability data
- triggers automated verification processes
- potentially recalibrates collection activity.
For taxpayers already under pressure, this matters enormously, because filing does not occur in a vacuum. It occurs within an enforcement environment that is increasingly data-driven, automated, and integrated.
A return submitted during filing season may:
- confirm ongoing income streams
- expose inconsistencies with prior declarations
- affect affordability assessments
- trigger refund offsets against outstanding debt
- influence future collection decisions.
This does not mean taxpayers should avoid filing. In fact, the opposite is true. These taxpayers should definitely file – but they should do so with strategy in place.
Priority 1: Restore filing compliance first
Before compromise, deferment, or meaningful negotiations become viable, filing compliance must usually be restored.
This is one of the clearest procedural realities in Sars debt management.
Taxpayers often focus immediately on the debt amount itself while overlooking the fact that unresolved filing obligations create a structural barrier to resolution.
In practice, this means:
- identifying all outstanding returns
- correcting historic non-submissions
- addressing administrative non-compliance before substantive negotiations begin.
Importantly, filing compliance is not the same as payment compliance. A taxpayer may still be unable to settle the debt immediately. But failure to file removes credibility and narrows available relief mechanisms considerably.
For many taxpayers under pressure, the first strategic objective during filing season is therefore not eliminating the debt overnight, but restoring procedural stability.
Priority 2: Understand the true Sars position before submitting anything
Filing season often exposes a problem many taxpayers have avoided confronting directly: They do not actually know the full extent of their Sars position.
Over time, penalties, interest, estimated assessments, administrative penalties, and unfiled periods accumulate. In some cases, taxpayers continue operating based on assumptions rather than reconciled figures.
That becomes dangerous during filing season.
Before submitting returns or making commitments to Sars, taxpayers should first establish:
- what debt is legally outstanding
- which returns remain unresolved
- whether estimated assessments exist
- whether disputes are active or prescribed
- whether enforcement action is already progressing internally.
Without clarity, taxpayers risk making decisions based on incomplete or inaccurate assumptions.
And in Sars matters, inaccurate assumptions become expensive very quickly.
Priority 3: Protect future resolution options
One of the least understood aspects of filing season strategy is that certain actions can affect future resolution viability.
For example:
- unrealistic payment undertakings can damage credibility
- inconsistent disclosures can weaken future compromise applications
- procedural delays can affect dispute rights
- continued non-compliance can undermine deferment negotiations.
This is particularly important for taxpayers considering:
- Tax Arrears Compromise
- Tax Arrears Deferment
- formal disputes or objections
- voluntary disclosure processes.
Every interaction during filing season contributes to Sars’ broader assessment of taxpayer behaviour, credibility, and recoverability. And that assessment matters.
Because once a taxpayer enters structured negotiations with Sars, historic conduct becomes part of the evaluation.
Priority 4: Do not confuse refunds with resolution
Filing season creates a recurring psychological trap for distressed taxpayers: The belief that an anticipated refund will resolve a much larger tax problem.
In reality, Sars will often apply refunds against outstanding debt before any payment reaches the taxpayer. This is legally permissible and operationally common. The result is that many taxpayers delay strategic engagement while waiting for liquidity that never materialises.
Yes, refunds may reduce pressure marginally.
But serious tax debt situations are rarely solved through refund expectations alone. A sustainable resolution requires:
- structured analysis
- affordability assessment
- strategic engagement
- and, where appropriate, formal legal mechanisms.
Hope is not a debt management strategy.
Priority 5: Financial professionals must identify escalation early
For accountants, auditors, and financial managers, filing season often becomes the point where deeper distress finally becomes visible.
Patterns emerge:
- Repeated payment failures
- Chronic VAT rollover pressure
- Growing PAYE exposure
- Avoidance behaviour
- Unrealistic assumptions about recoverability
This is where professional judgement becomes critical.
Not every taxpayer under pressure requires specialist escalation immediately, but many professionals wait too long before recognising that a matter has moved beyond ordinary compliance management and into specialised debt resolution territory.
The earlier that transition is recognised, the more options typically remain available. By the time enforcement peaks, strategic flexibility is already narrowing.
Priority 6: Separate emotion from strategy
Tax debt pressure creates emotional decision-making. During filing season, that pressure intensifies.
Taxpayers often oscillate between:
- avoidance
- panic-driven submissions
- unrealistic promises
- or complete disengagement.
None of these improve outcomes.
The strongest filing season strategies are calm, evidence-based, and structured. They prioritise:
- accurate disclosure
- procedural compliance
- realistic affordability
- preservation of negotiation credibility
- and long-term sustainability over short-term panic responses.
This is particularly important where directors face potential personal exposure linked to PAYE or VAT non-compliance.
Emotion escalates risk. Structure reduces it.
Filing season should be treated as a strategic window
For taxpayers already under Sars pressure, filing season is not simply about meeting deadlines. It is one of the most important strategic windows of the year.
Handled correctly, it creates:
- visibility into the true problem
- an opportunity to restore compliance
- a foundation for structured engagement
- and, in many cases, the beginning of lawful resolution.
Handled incorrectly, it can accelerate enforcement, weaken future applications, and reduce available options significantly.
The difference usually lies in preparation, timing, and strategy.
Not luck.
Final thoughts
Taxpayers already facing Sars pressure should approach filing season differently from ordinary taxpayers.
The objective is not merely submission, but stabilisation.
That means understanding the full Sars position, restoring procedural compliance, protecting future resolution mechanisms, and engaging strategically before enforcement escalates further.
Most importantly, it means recognising when a matter requires specialist intervention rather than continued reactive management. Because once Sars pressure reaches a certain level, filing season stops being administrative and starts becoming strategic.
If you are dealing with clients whose tax debt appears unmanageable leading into the 2026 filing season, a structured assessment can provide direction before critical time is lost. Let's schedule a meeting.
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