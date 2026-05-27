Filing season strategy for taxpayers already under Sars pressure

What to prioritise first when debt, disputes, or enforcement already exist

For most taxpayers, filing season is viewed as an administrative cycle.

Submit the returns. Confirm the assessments. Move on.

But for taxpayers already under Sars pressure – whether through existing arrears, active disputes, final demands, third-party appointments, or ongoing enforcement – filing season is much more than an administrative task.

Because the decisions made during this period can materially affect:

enforcement exposure



negotiation leverage



dispute positioning



compliance status



future settlement viability.

Handled correctly, filing season can stabilise a deteriorating situation. Handled poorly, it can accelerate escalation at exactly the wrong time.

The mistake many taxpayers make is treating filing season as isolated from their broader Sars position.

It is not.

Everything becomes interconnected once enforcement enters the picture.

Filing season creates visibility

One of the most important realities taxpayers overlook is that filing season increases visibility.

Every submission:

updates Sars’ view of the taxpayer’s financial position



refreshes income and liability data



triggers automated verification processes



potentially recalibrates collection activity.

For taxpayers already under pressure, this matters enormously, because filing does not occur in a vacuum. It occurs within an enforcement environment that is increasingly data-driven, automated, and integrated.

A return submitted during filing season may:

confirm ongoing income streams

expose inconsistencies with prior declarations

affect affordability assessments

trigger refund offsets against outstanding debt

influence future collection decisions.



This does not mean taxpayers should avoid filing. In fact, the opposite is true. These taxpayers should definitely file – but they should do so with strategy in place.

Priority 1: Restore filing compliance first

Before compromise, deferment, or meaningful negotiations become viable, filing compliance must usually be restored.

This is one of the clearest procedural realities in Sars debt management.

Taxpayers often focus immediately on the debt amount itself while overlooking the fact that unresolved filing obligations create a structural barrier to resolution.

In practice, this means:

identifying all outstanding returns



correcting historic non-submissions



addressing administrative non-compliance before substantive negotiations begin.

Importantly, filing compliance is not the same as payment compliance. A taxpayer may still be unable to settle the debt immediately. But failure to file removes credibility and narrows available relief mechanisms considerably.

For many taxpayers under pressure, the first strategic objective during filing season is therefore not eliminating the debt overnight, but restoring procedural stability.

Priority 2: Understand the true Sars position before submitting anything

Filing season often exposes a problem many taxpayers have avoided confronting directly: They do not actually know the full extent of their Sars position.

Over time, penalties, interest, estimated assessments, administrative penalties, and unfiled periods accumulate. In some cases, taxpayers continue operating based on assumptions rather than reconciled figures.

That becomes dangerous during filing season.

Before submitting returns or making commitments to Sars, taxpayers should first establish:

what debt is legally outstanding



which returns remain unresolved



whether estimated assessments exist



whether disputes are active or prescribed



whether enforcement action is already progressing internally.

Without clarity, taxpayers risk making decisions based on incomplete or inaccurate assumptions.

And in Sars matters, inaccurate assumptions become expensive very quickly.

Priority 3: Protect future resolution options

One of the least understood aspects of filing season strategy is that certain actions can affect future resolution viability.

For example:

unrealistic payment undertakings can damage credibility



inconsistent disclosures can weaken future compromise applications



procedural delays can affect dispute rights



continued non-compliance can undermine deferment negotiations.

This is particularly important for taxpayers considering:

Every interaction during filing season contributes to Sars’ broader assessment of taxpayer behaviour, credibility, and recoverability. And that assessment matters.

Because once a taxpayer enters structured negotiations with Sars, historic conduct becomes part of the evaluation.

Priority 4: Do not confuse refunds with resolution

Filing season creates a recurring psychological trap for distressed taxpayers: The belief that an anticipated refund will resolve a much larger tax problem.

In reality, Sars will often apply refunds against outstanding debt before any payment reaches the taxpayer. This is legally permissible and operationally common. The result is that many taxpayers delay strategic engagement while waiting for liquidity that never materialises.

Yes, refunds may reduce pressure marginally.

But serious tax debt situations are rarely solved through refund expectations alone. A sustainable resolution requires:

structured analysis



affordability assessment



strategic engagement



and, where appropriate, formal legal mechanisms.

Hope is not a debt management strategy.

Priority 5: Financial professionals must identify escalation early

For accountants, auditors, and financial managers, filing season often becomes the point where deeper distress finally becomes visible.

Patterns emerge:

Repeated payment failures



Chronic VAT rollover pressure



Growing PAYE exposure



Avoidance behaviour



Unrealistic assumptions about recoverability

This is where professional judgement becomes critical.

Not every taxpayer under pressure requires specialist escalation immediately, but many professionals wait too long before recognising that a matter has moved beyond ordinary compliance management and into specialised debt resolution territory.

The earlier that transition is recognised, the more options typically remain available. By the time enforcement peaks, strategic flexibility is already narrowing.

Priority 6: Separate emotion from strategy

Tax debt pressure creates emotional decision-making. During filing season, that pressure intensifies.

Taxpayers often oscillate between:

avoidance

panic-driven submissions

unrealistic promises

or complete disengagement.



None of these improve outcomes.

The strongest filing season strategies are calm, evidence-based, and structured. They prioritise:

accurate disclosure



procedural compliance



realistic affordability



preservation of negotiation credibility



and long-term sustainability over short-term panic responses.

This is particularly important where directors face potential personal exposure linked to PAYE or VAT non-compliance.

Emotion escalates risk. Structure reduces it.

Filing season should be treated as a strategic window

For taxpayers already under Sars pressure, filing season is not simply about meeting deadlines. It is one of the most important strategic windows of the year.

Handled correctly, it creates:

visibility into the true problem



an opportunity to restore compliance



a foundation for structured engagement



and, in many cases, the beginning of lawful resolution.

Handled incorrectly, it can accelerate enforcement, weaken future applications, and reduce available options significantly.

The difference usually lies in preparation, timing, and strategy.

Not luck.

Final thoughts

Taxpayers already facing Sars pressure should approach filing season differently from ordinary taxpayers.

The objective is not merely submission, but stabilisation.

That means understanding the full Sars position, restoring procedural compliance, protecting future resolution mechanisms, and engaging strategically before enforcement escalates further.

Most importantly, it means recognising when a matter requires specialist intervention rather than continued reactive management. Because once Sars pressure reaches a certain level, filing season stops being administrative and starts becoming strategic.

If you are dealing with clients whose tax debt appears unmanageable leading into the 2026 filing season, a structured assessment can provide direction before critical time is lost. Let's schedule a meeting.



