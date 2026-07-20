Glasgow University awards honorary doctorate to SAMRC chief

South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) president and chief executive officer, Professor Ntobeko Ntusi has been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Medical Sciences degree by the University of Glasgow in Scotland in recognition of his outstanding contributions to medical science and global health research.

Professor Ntobeko Ntusi, SAMRC President and CEO, receives his Honorary Doctor of Medical Sciences degree from the University of Glasgow in Scotland. Source: University of Glasgow Alumni - LinkedIn

The honorary doctorate was conferred during the university's Commemoration Day celebrations marking its 575th anniversary.

The University of Glasgow said the award recognises Professor Ntusi's distinguished career as a clinician-scientist, internationally acclaimed cardiovascular researcher and leader in advancing medical science, health equity and research excellence in Africa and globally.

Receiving the honour, Professor Ntusi described the recognition as both humbling and deeply meaningful.

"To be recognised by one of the world's oldest and most distinguished universities, a university whose history spans nearly six centuries and whose contributions have shaped medicine, science, and society across generations, is an honour beyond anything I could have imagined.

“I accept this distinction with deep humility and sincere appreciation, recognising that it reflects not only individual achievement, but also the many students, colleagues, institutions and communities whose support has made my journey possible," Ntusi said.

Throughout his career, Ntusi has championed scientific research as a catalyst for addressing some of the world's most pressing health challenges while advocating for stronger investment in African research capacity, innovation and scientific leadership.

Africa's role in global healthcare

In his acceptance address, Ntusi highlighted the importance of ensuring that Africa plays a leading role in shaping the future of global health.

"The future of medical science cannot be built upon exclusion. It must be global, collaborative, and include Africa not merely as a participant but as a leader in scientific discovery, innovation, and knowledge generation.

“If we invest in talent, we invest in solutions; if we invest in science, we invest in prosperity; and if we invest in health research, we invest in a more secure and equitable future for humanity," he said.

Ntusi also used the occasion to emphasise the importance of defending scientific integrity at a time when public trust in science is increasingly under pressure.

Lasting contributions

University of Glasgow Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Andy Schofield said the institution's honorary degrees recognise individuals whose work has transformed their professions and made a lasting contribution to society.

"Honorary degrees give us the opportunity to recognise individuals whose achievements have had a profound and positive impact within their professions and wider society. Their work embodies values that continue to inspire our community,” Glasgow, said.

The SAMRC said it was a proud moment, not only for the organisation, but also for South Africa and the African scientific community.

“It reflects the growing global recognition of African research excellence and reinforces the continent's vital role in advancing medical discovery and improving health outcomes worldwide,” the council said.

Ntusi has dedicated his career to strengthening health research systems, mentoring emerging scientists, fostering international scientific partnerships and ensuring that research translates into meaningful improvements in people's lives.

“Under his leadership, the SAMRC continues to advance world-class research that addresses South Africa's and Africa's most pressing health priorities while contributing to global scientific knowledge.”

As Professor Ntusi noted, the honorary doctorate is not the culmination of a career, but rather a renewed commitment to advancing science, promoting equity in global health, building stronger research systems and inspiring the next generation of scientific leaders.