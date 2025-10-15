South Africa
Finance Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaESG Africa ConferenceSanlam FintechSAICALocation BankOnPoint PRNorth-West University (NWU)PnetIMC ConferenceHuman8Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    German policy needs a decisive "Africa shift", association says

    German economic policy is in need of a decisive "Africa shift" in light of geopolitical tensions and critical dependencies on raw materials, the Sub-Saharan Africa Initiative of German Business (Safri) said in a paper on Wednesday, 15 October 2025.
    By Klaus Lauer
    15 Oct 2025
    15 Oct 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    “Africa is not just a market for the future but a partner in our economic resilience,” said Safri chairman Thomas Schaefer. “If we are serious about diversification, raw material security, and new growth areas, we must act now.”

    Raw materials such as lithium, copper, and cobalt are indispensable for the transformation of the economy and Safri called for legally binding strategic raw-material deals with African partners to reduce dependencies on individual countries.

    "Export stoppages from China are already leading to declines in production in Germany today and thus also endangering Europe as an industrial location," the paper said.

    In 2014, Germany imported 18% of its lithium batteries from China. Ten years later that had risen to about 50%.

    Africa as a partner rather than just a supplier

    To encourage investment, Safri called for a strengthening of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the implementation of EU economic partnership agreements.

    "We must no longer view Africa solely through the lens of risk and development aid," said Schaefer. "This is about a partnership-based approach with opportunities for both sides."

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz