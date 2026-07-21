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    George Hunter to represent SA at Diageo World Class finals

    Following a mixology showdown anchored by Diageo’s World Class competition, George Hunter walked away with the coveted grand prize and was announced as the South African representative for the prestigious annual Diageo World Class finals.
    21 Jul 2026
    George Hunter has been selected as the South African representative for the Annual Diageo World Class Finals. Image supplied
    George Hunter has been selected as the South African representative for the Annual Diageo World Class Finals. Image supplied

    World Class is the globally acclaimed bartending competition and education platform celebrating bartenders and mixologists. Launched in 2009, it is one of the most recognisable and celebrated competitions in the hospitality and bartending industry.

    Hunter will take to the world stage for the coveted global bartending title - World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2026 - competing with other winners from over 50 countries.

    Reflecting on the win, Hunter said, “I am proud to be part of a competition of this scale, enriching the bartenders all around. World Class is a tough competition, but you are meant to be pushed to learn and grow! I am glad I rose to the occasion and won knowing I gave it my all. I am looking forward to competing at the global stage.”

    Anchoring Hunter’s sentiments, Cebisa Luzipho, culture manager for Don Julio South, West & Central Africa at Diageo, said: “As a brand intersecting culture and creativity, we champion craftsmanship by making tastemakers and taste innovators part of our journey at every level. Everything we do stems from the love of our liquid, which was first championed by our founder, Don Julio Gonzalez. World Class is a platform that allows us to celebrate the craftsmanship of Mixologists and Bartenders, honouring their creativity and excellence in our industry”

    The finals are scheduled to take place later this year where Hunter will be representing South Africa.

    Read more: mixologist, George Hunter
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