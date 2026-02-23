Geely Auto kicks off 2026 with strong global sales growth

Geely Auto Group opened 2026 with positive momentum, reporting January sales of 270,167 passenger vehicles, up 1% year-on-year and 14% month-on-month.

Image supplied

New energy vehicle (NEV) deliveries reached 124,252 units, a 3% increase from January 2025. Sales outside mainland China totaled 60,506 units, surging 121% year-on-year and 50% month-on-month, with NEVs accounting for 32,117 units, up 76% month-on-month.

The group’s multi-brand strategy continues to target diverse customer segments across global markets. Geely delivered 82,990 units in January, including the launch of the EX2 in Indonesia, where local production has commenced.

Its fuel vehicle lineup delivered 134,448 units, an 87% increase month-on-month, maintaining its position as China’s best-selling fuel passenger vehicle lineup for the ninth consecutive year.

Lynk & Co, the global premium NEV brand, recorded 28,877 deliveries in January, up 12% year-on-year, with cumulative global sales exceeding 1.71 million units.

Its Lynk & Co 01 and 06 models have each surpassed 300,000 units in cumulative deliveries. Zeekr, the global luxury technology brand, delivered 23,852 vehicles in January, nearly doubling year-on-year with 99.7% growth.

Its Zeekr 9X and 009 models remain leaders in China’s large SUV and MPV segments. In mid-January, the Zeekr 7GT launched in Europe, entering 12 markets including Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the Nordics.

For 2026, Geely Auto Group has set a target of 3.45 million total vehicle sales, including 640,000 units in international markets. The group plans to expand its product lineup and global network while focusing on customer experience and sustainable growth.