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From title deeds to hijackings: The growing threat of property fraud in South Africa
According to Grant Smee, chief executive officer of Only Realty Property Group, rising market activity and more advanced deception methods are driving a sharp increase in property scams.
We unpack how fraudsters are exploiting increased demand, title-deed vulnerabilities, and building hijackings, and what homeowners should watch for in today’s evolving market.
“Property fraud is not new, but it has become sophisticated and far more prevalent,” says Smee. “As market activity increases, so do the opportunities for fraudsters.”
He adds that digitisation has introduced new risks: “Email communication, online listings and electronic payments have made processes faster, but also easier to manipulate. This has opened the door to cybercrime, identity theft and even AI-driven scams that are harder to detect.”
Economic pressure, he says, also plays a role. “Scammers prey on people trying to secure a home quickly or chasing what seems like a good deal.”
Common types of property fraud
Smee says fraud ranges from impersonation to property hijacking – all with potentially devastating financial consequences. He highlights five dominant types of property fraud currently affecting the market:
Recent reports highlight this growing trend. In Khayelitsha, residents raised alarm over alleged housing fraud, with some discovering through municipal records that their homes had been transferred without their consent, while others reported duplicate title deeds.
“Legacy systems, including the old South African ID book, and gaps in verification can lead to such fraud,” says Smee. “The rollout of Smart ID services will help in reducing this risk, but people must remain vigilant.”
In a case reported by the SABC, 17 homes in Bryanston, Johannesburg, came under investigation after being hijacked. In one instance, homeowners returned from holiday to find their property illegally occupied and converted into an informal settlement, complete with illegal utility connections and significant municipal debt.
Times Live reports a similar case where the Johannesburg Property Company opened 16 fraud cases after the alleged expropriation without compensation of city-owned properties by private individuals and companies.
Smee says hijackings often start subtly: “In many cases, it begins with unlawful occupation or fraudulent leases before escalating into full control of the property.”
Tips to protect yourself
While the risks are real, Smee stresses that there are clear steps buyers, sellers and homeowners can take to protect themselves:
Smee warns that scammers are everywhere, and constantly evolving: “Property is one of the biggest investments you’ll ever make. Verify every detail, work with trusted professionals and never let your guard down.”