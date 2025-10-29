Farmers advised to prepare for hot, variable summer conditions

As South Africa moves from winter into spring, the Department of Agriculture has issued a climate advisory for the upcoming 2025/26 summer season, warning farmers to prepare for variable rainfall and above-normal temperatures across much of the country.

The Seasonal Climate Watch, released by the South African Weather Service on 30 September 2025, anticipates above-normal rainfall in the north-eastern regions during late spring and summer. Conversely, parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo may experience below-normal rainfall, while maximum temperatures in south-western coastal areas are expected to remain below normal.

Crop outlook and planting advice

Winter crops are reported to be in generally good condition, but drought stress in the Southern Cape may affect local yields. Summer crop farmers are advised to monitor rainfall and soil moisture levels closely, delaying planting until conditions are suitable.

Resource conservation remains critical under the Conservation of Agricultural Resources Act, 1983 (Act No. 43 of 1983).

Veld and livestock conditions are mostly reasonable nationwide, though pockets of poor conditions persist. Farmers are urged to balance livestock numbers with veld carrying capacity, provide additional feed and licks where necessary, ensure adequate water points, and offer shelter during adverse weather.

Fire and weather risk mitigation

With the summer season still bringing dry conditions in many areas, mechanical construction and maintenance of fire belts are recommended. Farmers should observe all veld fire warnings and prepare for potential heatwaves and localised flooding by implementing early-warning strategies.

The Department of Agriculture will continue partnering with stakeholders to raise awareness and help farmers interpret early-warning information to mitigate disaster risks and respond effectively.

For detailed advisories and resources, farmers and stakeholders can visit the Department of Agriculture’s website.

