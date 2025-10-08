Explore insights that shape tomorrow’s future

From artificial intelligence to climate change, wellness to financial innovation - the SAICA iN-FOR_sight Summit is your one-of-a-kind opportunity to get ahead of the change, connect across sectors, lead with purpose, insight and foresight.

This October, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), invites you to a bold new chapter in thought leadership: the iN-FOR_sight Summit 2025, taking place from 14-16 October at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand. Building on the success of past SAICA conferences, this Summit is designed to do more than inform; it is here to transform the way we think, lead, and act in service of the public interest.

At its heart, the iN-FOR_sight Summit is about exploring insights that shape tomorrow’s future. Over three days, delegates will immerse themselves in conversations that matter - not only to the accounting and finance profession but to society as a whole. Expect deep dives into artificial intelligence and digital transformation, discussions on climate change and sustainability, explorations of financial innovation and FinTech, and conversations that place wellness, resilience, and mental health at the centre of leadership.

This is the summit that combines technical excellence with a human-centred approach to future readiness.

The summit is designed for difference makers across sectors. Public sector leaders will find actionable insights into governance and ethical leadership. Entrepreneurs and investors will explore the evolving landscape of innovation and opportunity. Young professionals will gain exposure to new ways of working and thinking, while seasoned executives will connect with peers who share a commitment to impact. By bringing together such a diverse community, the summit creates a rare platform where ideas, experience, and synergies converge.

Immersive experiential zones will showcase the latest solutions, while masterclasses and interactive panels will challenge you to rethink the status quo. Networking opportunities throughout the three days will ensure that you don’t just absorb knowledge but cultivate the relationships needed to activate change in your organisation and community.

The experience culminates on 16 October with the prestigious SAICA Awards Evening, celebrating the Top 35-Under-35 and Trainee Trailblazers. These awards remind us that the future is being shaped not only by policies and technologies but also by the extraordinary people who lead with integrity, courage, and vision, from cradle to career.

If you’ve attended a SAICA conference before, you already know the value of being in the room where ideas collide and futures are mapped out. This year’s iN-FOR_sight Summit promises to be bigger, more diverse, and more impactful; a genuine one-of-a-kind opportunity to get ahead of the change.

Seats are limited, and demand is high. Don’t just watch the future unfold - be part of shaping it.

Lead the change. Book now at in-for-sight-summit.co.za.



