    Cornerstone Institute partners with Rotary Club for youth empowerment

    Issued by Cornerstone Institute
    24 Jan 2024
    24 Jan 2024
    Cornerstone Institute is joining forces with the Rotary Club (Newlands) to introduce the Youth Empowerment – Bridge to Tertiary Programme. This collaborative effort aims to address the pressing needs of previously disadvantaged youth by providing essential skills in computer literacy and academic proficiency, catalysing their entry into the world of work and higher education.
    Cornerstone Institute partners with Rotary Club for youth empowerment

    A critical gap persists for disadvantaged youth lacking access to quality education amid societal shifts and technological advancements. Recognising the pivotal role of computer literacy and academic skills in today’s job market, Cornerstone Institute is devoted to empowering youth and creating equal opportunities.

    The programme envisions a future where youth, regardless of socioeconomic background, have an equal chance to pursue higher education and unlock their full potential.

    The Bridge to Tertiary Programme focuses on two vital areas – computer literacy and academic reading and writing. By empowering young individuals with these foundational skills, the initiative seeks to prepare them for higher education and prosperous careers in diverse fields.

    Cornerstone Institute partners with Rotary Club for youth empowerment

    Additional focus areas include:

    • Introduction to critical thinking skills.
    • Career and education mentoring opportunities.
    • Exploring youth entrepreneurship through partnerships with institutions like the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

    By pooling resources and expertise, these organisations aim to reach underserved communities, ensuring that previously disadvantaged youth are equipped with the skills needed for success.

    The Youth Empowerment – Bridge to Tertiary Programme kicked off on 20 January and will run until 10 February.

    This partnership marks a significant step in bridging the education gap. It’s also a testament to the power of partnerships in creating sustainable impact.

    Apply for our programmes here.

    Read more: Rotary Club, youth employment, Cornerstone Institute
    Cornerstone Institute
    Cornerstone is an independent, not-for-profit higher education institution engaged in teaching and learning in service of others to advance human dignity and social justice for all.

