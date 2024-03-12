Cornerstone Institute partners with Wynberg Boys’ High School rugby teams for holistic wellness

Cornerstone Institute proudly announces its partnership with Wynberg Boys’ High School (WBHS) rugby teams as their dedicated wellness partner. This collaboration underscores Cornerstone Institute's esteemed Psychology Department and its unwavering commitment to advancing social justice.

In alignment with our shared vision, Cornerstone Institute will assume a pivotal role in nurturing the holistic wellness of the various teams at the school - particularly the high-performance cohorts. Recognising the multifaceted challenges athletes encounter, such as stress, anxiety, and other psychological pressures arising from competition, academics, or personal matters, this partnership aims to provide comprehensive support.

Central to our initiative is the provision of mental health support through tailored workshops and group counselling sessions. Led by esteemed experts Dr Serahni Symington and Nick Hardwick from Cornerstone Institute's distinguished Psychology Department, these sessions will address various aspects of mental well-being, performance enhancement, and team dynamics. Dr Serahni brings over 15 years of expertise in private practice and academia, while Nick, a former student turned senior lecturer, specialises in programme evaluation and research psychology.

Studies, such as those published in Health Psychology Research, underscore the prevalence of stress among school athletes, with approximately 91% experiencing stress related to sports. Fear of failure and self-imposed pressure are cited as common stressors, underscoring the critical need for tailored interventions (source: https://healthpsychologyresearch.openmedicalpublishing.org/article/70167-prevalence-of-stress-amongst-high-school-athletes-v2).

Our commitment extends beyond mental health support. We are dedicated to driving wellness education by fostering performance enhancement, improving team dynamics, and facilitating the cognitive process of injury rehabilitation. Recognising the profound impact of holistic well-being on academic performance, interpersonal relationships, and overall life satisfaction, we are steadfast in our commitment to fostering a culture of well-being within educational settings.

In addition to our wellness initiatives, Cornerstone Institute proudly announces its collaborative sponsorship of the WBHS rugby jersey, symbolising our unwavering support for the school's athletic endeavours.

As we embark on this journey, Cornerstone Institute reaffirms its core values of service excellence, innovation, and responsiveness to social imperatives. Together with Wynberg Boys’ High School, we aspire to cultivate a prosperous and equitable society while empowering individuals with the necessary social skills to confront today's challenges.

About Cornerstone Institute

Cornerstone is an independent, not-for-profit institution that champions teaching and learning, advancing human dignity and social justice.

About Wynberg Boys High School

Wynberg Boys’ High School is a traditional, values-based boys’ school where we mentor young men by providing a wide range of educational opportunities in a stimulating, innovative and challenging environment.



