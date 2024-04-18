Industries

    Call for abstracts: Cornerstone Conference 2024 - Explore the future of higher education

    Issued by Cornerstone Institute
    18 Apr 2024
    18 Apr 2024
    Cornerstone Institute is proud to announce the upcoming Cornerstone Conference, scheduled to take place on 17 July 2024, from 8.30am to 4pm at the Auditorium, Cornerstone Institute, located at 1 Cedar Street, Sandown, Milnerton Rural, Western Cape.
    Call for abstracts: Cornerstone Conference 2024 - Explore the future of higher education

    With a theme centered around "Higher education (HE) in a changing world: How do shifting contexts influence our work in HE, and how should we respond to them?", the conference aims to foster academic dialogue among researchers from various institutions in Africa and beyond.

    We invite academics and researchers to submit abstracts on topics relevant to the conference theme and subthemes.

    Conference subthemes:

    • Teaching and learning in and for a changing world
    • Humans in higher education
    • Research in and for a changing world
    • Governance in higher education
    • Community engagement in higher education

    Each sub theme encompasses critical topics affecting higher education today, providing a platform for meaningful discussion and collaboration.

    Accepted formats include:

    • 20-minute in-person presentations or interviews
    • 10-minute video presentations or interviews
    • 30-minute discussion facilitation
    • A1 portrait printed posters
    • A4 portrait digital posters
    • 500-word opinion pieces
    • 200-word book reviews

    Abstract submissions are open until 6 May 2024. Full conference submissions must be received by 24 May 2024, via https://cornerstone.ac.za/conference or email az.ca.enotsrenroc@lanruoj. Accepted submissions will be considered for publication in the prestigious African Journal of Non-Profit Higher Education (AJNPHE). Contributors may also direct their submissions only to the journal.

    Join us at The Cornerstone Conference 2024 to explore the future of higher education and contribute to shaping its trajectory in a rapidly evolving world.

    For more information and to submit abstracts, please visit https://cornerstone.ac.za/conference or contact az.ca.enotsrenroc@lanruoj.

    Media Contact: comms@cornerstone.ac.za

    About Cornerstone Institute:

    An independent, not-for-profit institution, Cornerstone Institute champions teaching and learning, advancing human dignity, and promoting social justice.

    The African Journal of Non-Profit Higher Education (AJNPHE) publishes peer-reviewed open-access articles covering strategic, disciplinary, pedagogical, and compliance matters within higher education. Our mission is to connect and promote African voices in the global scholarly discourse, with a non-exclusive focus on non-profit higher education and social transformation.

    Cornerstone Institute
    Cornerstone is an independent, not-for-profit higher education institution engaged in teaching and learning in service of others to advance human dignity and social justice for all.
