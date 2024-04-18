Call for abstracts: Cornerstone Conference 2024 - Explore the future of higher education

With a theme centered around "Higher education (HE) in a changing world: How do shifting contexts influence our work in HE, and how should we respond to them?", the conference aims to foster academic dialogue among researchers from various institutions in Africa and beyond.
Each sub theme encompasses critical topics affecting higher education today, providing a platform for meaningful discussion and collaboration.
Abstract submissions are open until 6 May 2024. Full conference submissions must be received by 24 May 2024, via https://cornerstone.ac.za/conference or email az.ca.enotsrenroc@lanruoj. Accepted submissions will be considered for publication in the prestigious African Journal of Non-Profit Higher Education (AJNPHE). Contributors may also direct their submissions only to the journal.
Join us at The Cornerstone Conference 2024 to explore the future of higher education and contribute to shaping its trajectory in a rapidly evolving world.
For more information and to submit abstracts, please visit https://cornerstone.ac.za/conference or contact az.ca.enotsrenroc@lanruoj.
Media Contact: comms@cornerstone.ac.za
About Cornerstone Institute:
An independent, not-for-profit institution, Cornerstone Institute champions teaching and learning, advancing human dignity, and promoting social justice.
The African Journal of Non-Profit Higher Education (AJNPHE) publishes peer-reviewed open-access articles covering strategic, disciplinary, pedagogical, and compliance matters within higher education. Our mission is to connect and promote African voices in the global scholarly discourse, with a non-exclusive focus on non-profit higher education and social transformation.