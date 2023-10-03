Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesNedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bullion PR & CommunicationCornerstone InstituteBizcommunity.com3RCEduvosOptimiEDGE EducationJNPRSACAPHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaFundiConnectOur Salad MixEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Have your questions answered: Information sessions at Cornerstone Institute

3 Oct 2023
Issued by: Cornerstone Institute
Are you ready to pursue higher education in 2024? Do you have questions about your academic options? Cornerstone Institute is thrilled to invite you, your family, and any other interested party to our information sessions!

Cornerstone Institute will host another series of information sessions for each department during October, allowing prospective students to delve into the details of our various academic offerings and have their questions answered.

Acquire valuable insights and interact directly with our dedicated faculty members, who will share their expertise and address your inquiries.

Our information sessions will take place both in person at our campus and online, accommodating those unable to attend in person. We recognise that everyone’s circumstances are unique, and our goal is to ensure that every prospective student can access the information necessary to make well-informed decisions about their educational path.

To help us prepare for your participation, kindly confirm your attendance using the provided links at the end of this article. These RSVP forms are customised for each department, allowing us to tailor our information to your specific interests. Please click the link corresponding to your desired programme and complete the requested details.

Join us as we help you to navigate our range of programmes and assist you in discovering the perfect qualification for your aspirations.

Mark your calendars and secure your spot today!

RSVP below:

Have your questions answered: Information sessions at Cornerstone Institute
Have your questions answered: Information sessions at Cornerstone Institute
Have your questions answered: Information sessions at Cornerstone Institute
Have your questions answered: Information sessions at Cornerstone Institute
Have your questions answered: Information sessions at Cornerstone Institute
Have your questions answered: Information sessions at Cornerstone Institute


NextOptions
Cornerstone Institute
Cornerstone is an independent, not-for-profit higher education institution engaged in teaching and learning in service of others to advance human dignity and social justice for all.
Read more: higher education, Cornerstone Institute

Related

Eduvos allows prospective students to secure their seat for 2024
EduvosEduvos allows prospective students to secure their seat for 202413 Jun 2023
Navigating the university tech landscape
Navigating the university tech landscape3 Apr 2023
Vodacom calls for applicants furthering studies in STEM fields
Vodacom calls for applicants furthering studies in STEM fields24 Mar 2023
#BizTrends2023: Agriculture and education - the combination that could have the greatest impact ever
#BizTrends2023: Agriculture and education - the combination that could have the greatest impact ever9 Jan 2023
2023 #R10GoesALongWay initiative launches
2023 #R10GoesALongWay initiative launches22 Dec 2022
Eduvos becomes first private higher education institution in SA to partner with Golden Key
EduvosEduvos becomes first private higher education institution in SA to partner with Golden Key17 Nov 2022
Ex-football star leads the charity race at the Cape Town Cycle Tour
Ex-football star leads the charity race at the Cape Town Cycle Tour11 Mar 2022
SAS launches free data analytics programme for higher education students
SAS launches free data analytics programme for higher education students24 Feb 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz