Have your questions answered: Information sessions at Cornerstone Institute

Are you ready to pursue higher education in 2024? Do you have questions about your academic options? Cornerstone Institute is thrilled to invite you, your family, and any other interested party to our information sessions!

Cornerstone Institute will host another series of information sessions for each department during October, allowing prospective students to delve into the details of our various academic offerings and have their questions answered.

Acquire valuable insights and interact directly with our dedicated faculty members, who will share their expertise and address your inquiries.

Our information sessions will take place both in person at our campus and online, accommodating those unable to attend in person. We recognise that everyone’s circumstances are unique, and our goal is to ensure that every prospective student can access the information necessary to make well-informed decisions about their educational path.

To help us prepare for your participation, kindly confirm your attendance using the provided links at the end of this article. These RSVP forms are customised for each department, allowing us to tailor our information to your specific interests. Please click the link corresponding to your desired programme and complete the requested details.

Join us as we help you to navigate our range of programmes and assist you in discovering the perfect qualification for your aspirations.

Mark your calendars and secure your spot today! RSVP below:



