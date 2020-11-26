Cornerstone Institute presents Play Interventions - Practical Training Workshop for child practitioners

Cornerstone Institute is proud to announce its upcoming CPD workshop titled "Play Interventions - Practical Training for Practitioners and Professionals Working with Children."

The CPD workshop, hosted by the Department of Psychology, will be presented by Dr. Serahni Symington, senior lecturer in the Psychology Department at Cornerstone Institute. It aims to equip practitioners with the necessary tools to build relationships with young children and identify potential emotional barriers for accurate referrals and interventions.

Scheduled to take place from 11 July-13 July 2024, from 9am-4pm, the workshop offers a comprehensive training programme for professionals seeking to enhance their skills in working with children.

Attendees will gain practical insights and strategies to effectively engage with young children and address emotional challenges they may face.

Key workshop details

Name: Play Interventions - Practical Training for Practitioners and Professionals Working with Children

Date: July 11, July 12 and July 13, 2024

Time: 9am-4pm

Venue: Cornerstone Institute Campus

Cost: R2800

CPD Points: 12 CPDs have been approved for the workshop

Payments can be made upon registration by requesting a registration form via email from az.ca.enotsrenroc@nimdahcsyp. The registration form includes Cornerstone Institute's bank details and deposit reference information. Once payment is made, participants will receive a confirmation of booking.

Use this valuable opportunity to enhance your practice and make a positive impact on the lives of young children. Register today!

To register or for more information, interested individuals can contact az.ca.enotsrenroc@nimdahcsyp or call 021 448 0550 Ext 2303.